10 Healthy snacks for all the super busy working moms

The prolonged work from home culture has made our life tougher, especially for the busy working moms. On one hand, they have to manage the entire home and then provide all the work within the deadline for the job as well. But what about your health? During this crisis, we need to eat more healthy foods to have a stronger immune system. But they can’t follow any lengthy recipe to stay healthy. So, Dr. Malini Saba, Founder and Chairman, Saba Group, talks about 10 healthy snacks for working moms to make their work easier.

Dosa

Nothing can be easier than this versatile protein-filled snack. It’s just fermented rice flour made within minutes with delicious coconut chutney or sambar. And this takes only 15 minutes. You can experiment as much as you want with the batter and think of creative fillings.

Mixed Vegetable Khichdi

The ultimate Indian food but with a twist of health, mix vegetable Khichdi is packed with proteins. It’s prepared with daal, boiled veggies and curd. This is a dietary powerhouse that tastes best when consumed hot.

Guacamole and Corn Chips

This is all about healthy fats and high energy. All you need is a ripe avocado, diced tomatoes and onions, some olive oil and herbs if you have any. Squish the avocado and mix the diced veggies and top it off with some delicious herbs. You can make it a dip with some corn chips on the side.

Cucumber and Mint Yoghurt Dip

Take some greek yoghurt, add some lemon juice along with some mint leaves and mix them up. While your yoghurt dip sets in, slice up cucumbers and your 4 PM snack is ready. It's light, fresh and healthy.

Club Sandwich

Take 2 pieces of bread, some butter and loads of veggies like tomato, beetroot, cucumber and onion that ensures you eat a nourishing snack with all its nutritional value intact.

Poha

This light and easy to digest food is one of the most popular ones amongst adults and children. This easy to make recipe is prepared with peanuts, curry leaves and turmeric, which have their own nutritional benefits. Poha is the ideal dish for super-moms as it does not take more than 10 minutes to whip up.

Vegetable Wrap

Do you have some leftover roti and vegetables in your refrigerator? Lightly fry up those vegetables and wrap them up in the roti with thick green chutney for a quick, wholesome and nutritious snack.

Fruit Salad

Sometimes all you need is a bowl of fresh fruits to stay hydrated and improve digestion. Cut up some watermelon, muskmelon, blueberries, oranges and bananas and mix them up with a dash of orange juice or any juice of your choice. The perfect healthy snack is ready.

Chocolate Almond Date Balls

Now here’s an interesting way to ensure that you eat your share of dry fruits. Crush the almonds and mix them up with crushed dates, cocoa powder and coconut flakes to make choco almond date balls. This delectable snack is perfect if you have a sweet tooth.

Caramelised Makhana

Makhana, also known as lotus seeds, is packed with calcium and a great addition to the diet for busy moms. Just lightly fry them with jaggery for that caramelised glow and store them for your 5 PM snack cravings. Consider them your homemade popcorn.

