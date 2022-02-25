10 Minute halwa recipes you can make using fruits

Some dreamy desserts like pavlovas and jalebis require lots of skill and a long list of ingredients. Yet, on the other hand, there are some very special halwa recipes that can be made in a jiffy. So, whether you have a spate of guests coming over with virtually no prep done or are hankering for something tasty on a lonely afternoon, these fruity halwas can be your savior. Take at look at some delightful fruit halwas that are surprisingly easy to make.

Apple ka halwa

If you’re a fan of gajar ka halwa and bottle gourd halwa, then the apple variant shall please you. It is a relatively simple dessert that involves grated apple being toasted in ghee before sugar is added in and the dessert thickens. Many prefer to toss in some roasted cashews and food colouring to give it a pleasing look. Once it is completely cooked, it shall ooze ghee and the festive dessert shall be ready to savor!

Dry Fruit Halwa (0.15)

The most interesting part about this recipe is that it can be tweaked to include just about any variations of fruits and nuts you have around the house. The core ingredients are dates and a sweetener which can be sugar. However, you can limit the quantity of sugar should you wish to cater to those who prefer to restrict it in their diet.

Anjeer or Fig Halwa

If you’ve had figgy pudding then you should know that the anjeer halwa is a preparation that has a similar flavor palate as the popular Christmas dessert. It is an acquired taste for those who dislike figs, but the saccharine delight is one that is usually a crowd pleaser.

Papaya Halwa

One of the most intriguing fruits that can be transformed into a tasty halwa is the humble Papaya. You may use raw papaya or even a ripe one, with the difference being that ripe papaya requires little to no sugar given the fact that the fruit is so very sweet. Raw papaya takes longer to cook but once it is roasted in ghee, it swiftly thickens. Cashew and saffron are great additions to this dessert.

Also Read: 5 Exciting places to savour Pav Bhaji in Pune