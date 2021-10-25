10 minute recipes: Cook savoury porridge in a jiffy

When it comes to comfort food, savoury porridge definitely tops the list. It makes us feel warm and at ease. While most of us associate porridge with being an easy-to-make dessert, it can also be made in a savoury way. This dish can be made by adding spices and vegetables. So make this spicy dish at home, by following the quick recipe given below.

Savoury porridge is perfect for those who want to give a spicy twist to the quintessential bowl of porridge and want to experiment with their porridge and surprise their taste buds. Here’s a super easy recipe to make scrumptious savoury porridge at home in just 10 minutes!

Step 1

Add 1 ⅓ cups of oats, ¾ tsp salt and 2 ⅔ cups of water in a pot. Bring it to a boil. Cook on medium heat for a few minutes while stirring occasionally.

Step 2

Once it has thickened, remove it from heat. Now, heat 2 tbsp vegetable oil in a pan. Add 1 minced clove of garlic, some spinach leaves and kale.

Step 3

Saute on medium heat till the greens are wilted. Next, add 1 tsp sesame oil and 1 tsp soy sauce. Mix well.

Step 4

Transfer the prepared porridge into a bowl and add the cooked greens into the bowl. Finally, top with 1 tsp toasted sesame seeds and serve.

Also Read: Check out these quotes on the joy of baking