10 Minute sweets: Check out these 5 recipes that you can try at home

Desserts are something that is our guilty pleasure! The moment we eat them, we feel warm. They are not only delicious but also incredibly wholesome and soul-satisfying. So we have for you some quick dessert recipes that you can try at home. These desserts are sinful and can be made in just 10 minutes!

Check out 5 such super simple dessert recipes below.

Smores

Take 4 graham crackers and place them in a plastic bag. Crush these with a rolling pin. Whisk 2 tbsp all-purpose flour, cracker crumbs, 2 tbsp granulated sugar, ⅓ tsp baking powder and ¼ tsp salt in a bowl. To this, add ¼ cup of milk and 1 egg. Transfer into a microwave-safe mug and heat for 2 minutes. Add some chopped chocolate on top and again microwave for a minute. Top with ¼ cup of marshmallow fluff. Serve.

Vanilla Custard

Combine 3 tbsp vanilla-flavoured custard powder and ¼ cup of milk in a bowl. Next, heat 1 cup of milk in a saucepan and add 4-5 tbsp sugar into it. Mix well. Add the custard and milk mixture. Stir continuously for 5 minutes. Serve.

Chocolate Mousse

Heat 1 ¼ cups of milk in a pan and add 500 grams of chopped dark chocolate. Blend 4 pitted, peeled and chopped avocados, ¼ cup of agave syrup, 1 tbsp orange zest and the chocolate mix. Transfer this into a bowl and top with some sea salt and 2 tbsp puffed quinoa.

Peanut Butter Fudge

Heat 1 cup of peanut butter, 1 tsp vanilla extract, ¼ tsp salt, and 1 cup of butter in a pan. Remove from heat and now add 3 cups of powdered sugar. Mix well. Transfer this into a baking pan and top with ⅓ cup of chocolate chips. Refrigerate till it sets.

Chocolate Mug Cake

Combine 5 tbsp sugar, 3 tbsp milk, ¼ cup of refined flour, 1 egg, ¼ tsp vanilla extract, a pinch of salt, 3 tbsp olive oil and 2 tbsp cocoa powder in a microwave-safe mug. Heat this mixture in the microwave for 2-3 minutes. Serve.

Also Read: Check out this recipe to cook spaghetti bolognese