10 Refreshing and cooling products that will help you beat the Summer heat

Beat the Summer heat and give yourself a refreshing boost with these products.

This Summer, most of us are staying indoors, but it is still getting too hot to deal. We obviously cannot afford to keep our ACs on all the time! Too much heat can make us go bananas and make it even difficult to concentrate on our work and our daily chores. Now keep yourself and your head cool, calm and composed with these super refreshing products available on Amazon that will give your body an energising boost and a push to get through the hot day.

Fruitalite Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

Make yourself a cold smoothie, an iced tea or coffee, or an ice cold juice with this infuser water bottle. This bottle will keep you motivated to reach your daily intake goals which in turn will help you stay healthy and hydrated. This bottle comes with an infused water recipe eBook including the best infusing recipes that will get you started right away for a healthier lifestyle!

Price: Rs.899

Borosil Flask Water Bottle

Now you can keep your beverages ice cold all day long with this vacuum insulated flask water bottle. It is a great option if you are a working individual who needs to get to the office every morning. You can carry your iced coffee, water or chilled juice along with you and sip on it throughout the day.

Price: Rs.645

The White Willow Memory Foam Cooling Gel Orthopedic Bed Pillow

Get a goodnight’s sleep with this cooling gel memory foam pillow which absorbs any extra heat away from the heads to ensure a cooler, refreshing sleep. This luxury sleeping pillow provides a therapeutic relief from neck pain and you will wake up feeling fully recharged and ready to face the day.

Price: Rs.1139

Weather Stripping Under Door Twin Draft Stopper

This door stopper is a double sided insulating device for doors and windows. It holds foam cylinders on opposite sides of a door, creating an airtight, draft-proof seal. This seal keeps the cool air from your air conditioner inside and prevents hot air from entering. It also prevents tiny bugs like cockroaches from slipping into your bedroom so you can sleep without a fear.

Price: Rs.399

UrbanBotanics Pure & Natural Rose Water/Skin Toner

This facial mist provides instant hydration to your face and neck, and rejuvenates tired skin, giving you a more refreshed and youthful complexion. It restores the skin’s pH balance and absorbs excess oil without causing any kind of dryness. It repairs all the damage and exhaustion caused due to intense heat.

Price: Rs.259

Himalaya Moisturising Aloe Vera Facial Wipes

You can keep these facial wipes handy on your desk or in your purse. These wipes are infused with the goodness of aloe vera that moisturises and soothes the skin while effectively removing dirt. It keeps the skin’s moisture locked in and prevents it from drying up or getting damaged. These wipes are a must-have if you travel a lot under the skin as they will absorb your sweat and dirt, giving brighter-looking skin.

Price: Rs.165

Epyz Relaxing Gel Eye Mask with Strap-on

Being in front of the screen all the time can really strain your eyes and cause exhaustion. Staying under the sun too much also causes stress and damage. This gel eye mask provides a cooling effect and relieves stress. It is very helpful in alleviating headache, droopy eyes and preventing puffiness. It will soothe your eyes within 30 minutes and make you feel fresh and energised.

Price: Rs.199

KARP Set of 6 Plastic Reusable Ice Pop Makers

A refreshing lick of an ice cold popsicle is the best feeling on a warm and sunny day. Now you can make your favourite popsicles at home with these popsicle makers. You can have a chilly, refreshing treat at the end of the day and you can also customise with your favourite flavours. Homemade popsicles are devoid of any chemicals and flavouring, and are hence, healthier and also cheaper.

Price: Rs.419

Kitchenif Digital Ice Cream Sorbet Slush & Frozen Yoghurt Maker

Who doesn’t love an ice cream or a frozen yogurt on a hot day? What if we told you that you can make your very own ice cream anytime you want at home? This ice cream maker will let you make healthy and safe frozen desserts in big batches to help you save money in the long run and give you a better summer experience at home!

Price: Rs.4973

Dermi-cool Prickly Heat Powder

The intense heat and sweating can cause itching and rashes that are super irritating. No matter how many baths we take, we are going to end up sweating. This prickly heat powder will provide you with a long-lasting cooling relief from rashes and any burning discomfort.

Price: Rs.189

