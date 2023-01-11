10 Unbelievably Tasty Korean Food Recipes For Beginners To Try

One of the most delightful aspects of Korean foods is the amazing blend of entrancing flavors and exclusive spices. Hailing from the prehistoric period of pastoral and nomadic customs in Korea and southern Manchuria, the cuisine of Korea imitates an intricate assortment of rich natural ingredients and dissimilar cultural trends. Food from this region is widely curated on staples like rice, vegetables, and seafood. Meat is yet another delicacy that is relished in varied forms across Korea. Splendidly laced with sesame oil, soybean paste, garlic, anchovy paste, and many more, a majority of Korean foods are not only flavorsome, but the delights are equally hearty and wholesome. While rice is the backbone of this cuisine and can be savored at any time of the day, there is another plethora of Korean fare also available to thrill your palate. From numerous side dishes preserved over an inordinate length of time to several variations of Korea's famed peppery cabbage, Korean cuisine shall surely appeal to you immensely. While the great essences can be cherished in any classic resto, homemade relishes hold a specialty of their own. If you want to try some delightful and nourishing snacks from Korea, this is the right page for you. To give you an authentic taste of classic Korean smorgasbord, we have compiled a list of 8 exceptionally succulent Korean recipes that even beginners can tackle.

1. Candied Sweet Potato

With juicy and appetizing potato slices that have an impeccable amalgamation of saccharinity and crunchiness, this snack will make your taste buds rolling. Hailing from South Korea, another name for this traditional treat is Goguma Mattang. The chunks of sweet potatoes are fried deeply and then coated in gleaming warm brown syrup. They turn out super crunchy on the outside and sizzling soft on the inside. Quite easy to prepare, this irresistible snack is served with the topping of chopped nuts or sesame seeds to counterbalance all the zests. Toss it during lunchtime or enjoy it between snacks to keep your gut packed and happy. 2. Corn Cheese

An easy-to-prepare recipe that is ready within a time frame of 20 minutes; this gooey corn cheese in the Korean style will make you smack your lips in just a few minutes. With minimal ingredients like unsalted corn kernels, chopped onions, red bell pepper, carrots, mayonnaise, kosher salt, and mozzarella cheese, this manages to be the most eminent Korean side dish that you can’t resist spooning. The bubble of baked cheese enhances the tang of this platter and is a much-adored appetizer in Korea. Give it a quick toss at home for a tempting snack or as a potluck starter. Hailing from South Korea, this dish can be consumed warm to finely enjoy the taste of soft melted cheese complemented with firm corn. 3. Chicken Soup

A bowl of hot soup can not only satiate your stomach rumbles but also provide you comfort and warmth while appeasing your soul. This Korean soup is prepared with the whole chicken. Made by bubbling beef bones and meat for quite a few hours and peppered with abundant flavors including ginger, garlic, and onion to incorporate additional layers of the essence. A hint of a few aromatic vegetables makes it quite soothing while adding up to its nutritional profile. The official name of this clear chicken soup is Dak Gomtang which is served with the garnishing of finely chopped scallions. Enjoy a hot steaming cup of this whole chicken soup on a chilled winter day, and give yourself much-needed coziness with every slurp. 4. Vegetable Tempura

Crispy sliced vegetables browned in Korean-style batter fusion, Vegetable Tempura is a traditional Korean dish that can be prepared in hardly any minutes. Being crusty, light, and airy, this Korean food includes thick sticks of vegetables like sweet potato, carrots, onions, and green onions. You can then soak it in a Korean-style batter primed with all-purpose flour, egg, potato starch, baking soda, eggs, and ice. Light sautéing or deep frying in vegetable or canola oil can also be done to get that ultralight crunchy texture. Enjoy with sides of soy sauce and vinegar. You can also serve this as a starter to your dishes or have it as the side to your main dishes. These crunchy aromatic vegetables are truly the best alternative to those lackluster stewed stews or soups. Serve it with a tangy dip to the fussy little eaters, and they will be licking their lips in no seconds. 5. Dakjjim

Dakjjim is a hearty and healthful dish renowned as the Korean braised chicken. Prepared by the style of slow cooking, this moist, tender, and warm chicken dish is brimmed with juicy and unique zest. Chop chicken, carrots, potatoes, onion, mushrooms, garlic, and ginger into a slow cooker and allow it to cook for 4 hours or more. A spicy and sweet sauce made from fresh or dried hot peppers can be used to marinate the chicken to escalate the blend of essences in the dish. Pour in the scallions and sesame oil and serve with freshly prepared rice or a simple salad. Also prominent by the name of Jjimdak, this extraordinary dish originates from the city of Andong and is known for its excellent source of protein and other health-boosting properties. 6. Bibimbap

A bowl that consists of all the salubrious items including rice, beef, egg, and veggies, Bibimbap is one of the most delightful saucers in the land of Korea. Bibim stands for "mixing," while bap denotes "cooked rice." A classic dish that uses an assortment of numerous veggies like zucchini, mushrooms, beef, and eggs, and is further tossed in spicy gochujang sauce, this is one of the Korean foods that only takes 10 minutes of preparation time. Holds the seamless combination of savory and spicy with the base of cooked white rice, you won’t miss a bit of this dish. Serve it to your friends and family, and they will surely slobber this delightful dish. 7. Kimchi

Who doesn’t hear of the illustrious Kimchi? Having its roots associated with the Silla Dynasty, this signature Korean dish has been admired and consumed for more than 2000 years. This spicy and tangy dish entails a range of Korean cabbage, pumpkin, radish, carrots, onion, ginger, and scallion. It is further accompanied by tangs of chili powder, crumpled garlic, and saline seafood. This mixture is further left for the process of fermentation to accelerate the sense of taste. A total of more than 200 luscious variants of Kimchi are found in Korea that can be consumed with dishes like white rice, porridges, soups, and rice cakes. It also works as the root basis of many dishes like kimchi stew, kimchi pancake, and stir fry rice. 8. Spicy Korean Style Cucumber

Super easy to make, this feisty and fiery pickle can be consumed as a side dish or can also be assimilated into several dishes like sandwiches, the sides of grilled meats, or scrambled eggs. Besides dishes, it can also be a perfect accompaniment for cocktails, such as a martini or bloody mary. Cucumber slices mixed with salt and piquant seasonings. Let it aside for a week or two to escalate the aroma and taste, and sprinkle with the vital ingredient of sesame seeds and oil along with a spoonful of granulated sugar. The official name of this side dish is Oi Muchim, and can typically be revelled with rice and meat. 9. Haemul Pajeon

Also known as the seafood scallion pancake, Haemul Pajeon is a savory dish that is served as an appetizer. Pa is referred to as scallion, and jeon is transcribed as pan-fried battered food. It is one of the most relished snacks in Korea that is often enjoyed before meals or as bar food. With sesame oil, lightly beaten egg, scallions, and chili pepper, this is yet another heartiest and mouth-watering dish that will surely make you fall in love with its texture and flavor. Serve hot off the pan with dipping condiments, dips, or sauces, and stuff it with the veggies of your choice if seafood items are not available. 10. Red rice cakes

Red rice cakes, also famed as Tteokbokki, is an orthodox customary dish on the streets of Korea. Chunky slices of boiled rice cake, chopped garlic and onions, fish cake, salt, and sugar are used in the preparation of this dish. A wide range of stir-fried vegetables in the dip of sweet and tangy red chili is also peppered in this dish. What makes this dish even more unique and appetizing is its bright red-orange appearance. Street vendors and snack bars in Korea sell this luscious dish with the topping of boiled eggs. So, put your apron on and give a generous toss to the recipes of the aforementioned Korean foods and they will leave you saying “Mashita” (It’s delicious) with the initial morsel you take. If your meal seems incomplete and shorn of a substantial dose of seasoning, then these dishes will appease you enormously. The core ingredients of the dishes mentioned above are quite easy to find and are enriched with health-benefiting properties. Quite a good gain for your well-being as well as for your taste buds, these Korean-style recipes require the bare minimum effort and will tickle your taste buds while making you delight in more and more bites. A lot of them are low-carb saucers that can be consumed without worrying about your health goals.

