11 Maharashtrian dishes you should try at least once in your life

Today we have compiled best Maharashtrian dishes that perfectly represent the state and one should try at least once in their lifetime.

When we say Maharashtrian cuisine, spicy, fresh and bursting-with-flavours dishes such as Vadas, Pav Bhaji, Pohe among others come to our mind. It is very diverse, spicy and has strong and pleasant flavours and aromas. If you are a foodie, then you have to visit this state and try to have their best quintessential dishes. Maharashtrian cuisine is mostly classified into two styles- Konkan, the coastal locales and Varadi, which has the flavours from the Vidarbha region.

The state is known for its spicy and rich masalas such as Goda Masala, Kokum, Tamarind and Coconut based. Speaking of staples, wheat, rice, jowar, bajri, vegetables, lentils and fruit, coconut, spices and peanuts, meat and seafood are what you will commonly find in Marathi cuisine. Today, we have compiled 12 best indigenous Maharashtrian dishes that you should have once in your life. There are so many yummy and delicious dishes, but I have tried to compile the must-haves in this list.

1. Aluvadi, Kothimbir Vadi and others

There are several vadi and vada preparations such as Aluvadi, Kothimbir Vadi, Batata Vada, Pudachi Vadi, Bhakarwadi, Sabudana Vada among others. All of them have distinct flavours which will refresh your senses and taste buds. And I can vouch you won't stop after eating one piece. These make for perfect tea-time snacks.

2. Pithale

Pithale is a delectable besan curry. It is simple and a basic dish; however, it is very flavourful. It is mostly eaten with chapati or bhakri. Try this comfort food right away. The spicy version of the same is called as Zunka.

3. Sol Kadhi

Sol Kadhi is a refreshing and healthy drink made from Kokum and spiced coconut milk. This pink coloured drink is served as an appetizer and is known for its digestive qualities.

4. Thalipeeth

Thalipeeth is my personal favorite Maharashtrian dish. It is made from multi-grain flour and some veggies. This super healthy dish is usually served with ghee and dahi.

5. Bharli Vangi

Bharli Vangi is another traditional savory dish of Maharashtra. It is basically a preparation of stuffed baby brinjals. The dish is super masaledar and if you are spicy food and brinjal lover, then you should try this dish.

6. Puran Poli

Puran Poli is one of the traditional dishes of Maharashtra and you will be left licking your fingers after having this sweet dish. A festival is incomplete without its preparation. The puran or stuffing is made from jaggery, yellow gram dal, plain flour, cardamom powder and clarified butter.

7. Aamti

Aamti is a lentil preparation and there are several of versions of it. This dal-based preparation has spicy, sweet and tangy flavours. Check out the recipe of the dish right below.

8. Taambda, Pandhra and Varhadi Rassa

Rassa means curry and there are several variations of it available in Maharhastrian cuisine Taambda rassa (red curry) is made out of famous Kolhapuri chillies. Pandhra rassa (white curry) is made with yoghurt. Varhadi rassa is a chicken curry recipe originally from the Vidarbha region. These rassas are enough to tantalise your taste buds.

9. Modak

If you have not tasted modak yet, then you should. This preparation is mostly made during Ganesh Utsav and served as prasad. It is made from rice flour, coconut and jaggery.

10. Piyush

My mouth is already watering as I write about it. This drink is quite similar to Lassi. It is made from dry fruits, shrikhand and buttermilk. Aside from Piyush, Kairicha Panha, Kokum Sarbat and Mattha are also savored by Maharashtrians.

11. Misal Pav/ Vada Pav

The list will be incomplete if I don't add Misal Pav and Vada Pav as they are synonymous with the state. Misal, which is a lentil curry made from sprouted moth beans, and pav can be eaten as a full-time meal or as breakfast. Vada Pav is a popular snack in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai where it originated.

Notable mentions

I would like to add some dishes in the notable mention section and these are Chirote, Anaarse, Sabudana Khichdi, Pohe, Chakli among others. Non-vegetarian preparations such as Kombdi Vade, Paaplet, Surmai, Bombil, Bangda and Prawn preparations are also must-haves. If you know any other Maharashtrian dishes aside from these which are a must-have then mention them in the comments section below.

