2 Heart melting vanilla mix milkshake recipes that are easy and quick to surprise your unexpected guests

Cold and sweet vanilla treats to bring those December cheers in this boring July gloom. Check it out!

Have guests walked into your home without former notice and put you in a position where you don’t know what to feed them in such a short time? We all have been there. Thinking of something very simple yet outstanding enough to make the guests happy and easy to prepare with limited ingredients, we concluded that milkshakes are for the win! The thick and creamy consistency addresses hunger and the delicious taste melts the heart making it a perfect drink that one can’t say no to.

Having a blender makes making milkshakes very easy. It saves you time and energy instead of whisking and mixing with a spatula. So, it’s always better to get a blender so that you can prepare healthy smoothies and shakes at home every day.

Price: 44.99 USD

Buy Now

Now, let’s start preparing our first milkshake - The Vanilla Ultimatum.

This is something you love regardless of what your favourite flavour of milkshake is. It's refreshing and so simple to make.

The main ingredient is vanilla ice cream and we are taking 5 scoops for serving one. Blend it with ¼ cup of milk in a blender and pour it into a glass.

Price: 22.98 USD

Buy Now

Before refrigerating the shake we got to garnish it in such a way that it elevates the flavour and looks delicious. So, top the layer with whipped cream in a small cone shape. If you don’t much like whipped cream then a single floating layer would do the work.

Price: 12.96 USD

Buy Now

Cover the whipped cream with some sprinkles to add some colour to the monotony of white. The rainbow-hued colourful sprinkles will give our milkshake a luxe restaurant feel.

Price: 15.99 USD

Buy Now

Top it with a Maraschino cherry and the chill vanilla ultimatum milkshake is ready to be served.

Price: 19.69 USD

Buy Now

With almost similar ingredients we are going to make our second milkshake called the S’mores Milkshake. It’s very tasty and one glass is enough to fill your stomach. For this, we need again 4-5 scoops of vanilla ice cream, some mini marshmallows and graham crackers. Mix the three in a blender.

Price: 17.95 USD

Buy Now

Price: 21.95 USD

Buy Now

Before transferring the blended shake into a glass. Swirl some chocolate syrup through the edges of your glass and then pour the shake into it and take a moment to appreciate the beautiful design the chocolate syrup has made.

Price: 14.99 USD

Buy Now

Garnish the shake with toasted marshmallow, graham crackers and some choco chips. And your delicious S’more Milkshake is ready. Refrigerate it before serving.

Price: 12.99 USD

Buy Now

Try your hands on both the milkshakes today and tell us which one you liked the best in the comments below.

Also Read: Here are some reasons for you to incorporate berries into your diet

Share your comment ×