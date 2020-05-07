2 ingredient Gulab Jamun recipe goes viral on TikTok: Here's how you can make it

Want to know how to prepare Gulab Jamun with just 2 main ingredients? Check out the recipe of this instant sweet dish right here.

We often crave something sweet but most of the time we are too bored to prepare a dessert especially Indian dessert and just grab something ready-made. Especially now in lockdown, due to restrictions we are sticking to basics and staples and avoiding elaborate meals. However, you can satiate your sweet tooth by preparing Gulab Jamun which requires just two main ingredients. The recipe of Gulab Jamun that I am talking about can be prepared with few ingredients and instantly, unlike the original one. You just need milk and white bread to prepare it. Yes, you don't need khoya, condensed milk, or milk powder. A TikTok user who goes by the username @yasminali77 had shared the recipe and now it is viral. The home-shot video has received millions of views and likes on the musical app.

Speaking of Gulab jamun, it is one of most devoured and favorite sweet dishes and very popular in Asian nations such as India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Maldives, and Bangladesh among others. This milk-solid based sweet has variations as well such as Pantua and Kala Jamun.

How to make an instant gulab jamun?

Cut out the corners from 4-5 slices of white bread.

Shred the slices into tiny pieces and put them into a bowl.

Add some milk to make a smooth and consistent batter.

Prepare balls and if you want you can add chopped almonds or you can skip.

In a separate pan, make sugar syrup. Fry the gulab jamuns and add them in sugar syrup.

You can have them at room temperature, cold or piping hot as per your taste.

