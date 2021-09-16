3 Best beaches in India that you must visit if you love the sea

What better way to relax and unwind than spend a day lounging at the beach? Beaches are the ultimate place to put your feet up and simply watch the waves or if you are someone who is a water baby and loves water sports, then the beach is a great place to have fun. India boasts of many beautiful beaches that are sure to take your breath away.

So we have made for you a specially curated list of some of the most picturesque beaches in India that you can definitely visit if you love the water! Check out 3 such scenic beaches below.

Aksa Beach

Aksa Beach is a famous beach that is located in Aksa village in Malad, Mumbai. It is known to be a beach that is clean and peaceful and one can surely sit and relax there. It is the perfect beach for people who don’t prefer crowds and want to enjoy the beauty of the sea in a serene atmosphere.

Calangute Beach

Located in Goa, Calangute Beach is an immensely popular beach and should be on the list of every person who visits Goa. This beach boasts of a wide range of water sports such as water surfing, parasailing and jet skiing.

Kovalam Beach

As the name suggests, this beach is located in Kovalam, Kerala. It is beautiful and serene and is lined with palm and coconut trees. Visit this beach during the late afternoon when the sun is not as harsh as in the morning to perfectly soak in the beauty of the beach.

DISCLAIMER*

Please note that we encourage safe and secure travels that adhere to Covid guidelines like wearing masks in public places and following social distancing. We discourage any violation of the Covid guidelines that can increase the chances of Covid spread.

