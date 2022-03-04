3 Best places to try Naga Cuisine in Darjeeling

Darjeeling's culture is diverse, with cuisines from the Gorkhas, Khampas, Lepchas, and Sherpas. Darjeeling food is famous for its cuisine, which is primarily a blend of food influenced by West Bengal, Tibet, and Nepal, creating a truly exciting culinary scene in Darjeeling. The Naga cuisine is a must-try in Darjeeling. Naga cuisines are devoid of spices and rely heavily on the foodstuffs available in their surroundings. The Nagas eat a variety of boiled foods that are not fried in oil. Obviously, maximum protein and vitamin retention is achieved in their foods. The majority of Naga dishes are best flavoured with ginger and a traditional local chilli.

Here, we suggest you 3 best places in Darjeeling to explore Naga cuisine.

Revolver

Revolver is the place to go in Darjeeling if you want to try authentic Naga cuisine. The unconventional Revolver Lodge and Restaurant is themed after the rock band The Beatles. The restaurant and café have a cosy ambience. The Naga cuisine is well-known for its meats and fish, which are frequently prepared using smoking, fermenting, and other techniques.

Where: 110 Gandhi Road, Behind Union Chapel, Darjeeling

Kunga Restaurant

Kunga is a small restaurant, but it is difficult to find open seats. Kunga's is the place to go for authentic local cuisine. Their steamed momos and soups are legendary, as are their Tibetan and Naga culinary specialities. Pork Curry is among the most popular non-vegetarian dishes served here with hot steaming rice and local drinks.

Where: 51, Gandhi Rd, Chauk Bazaar, Darjeeling

Shangri- La Restaurant

As you enter and pass through the small reception and lounge area, you will notice that you are entering a nice restaurant with wooden decor, arches, and great interiors. The restaurant specialises in Indian, Chinese, and Tibetan cuisine, as well as Naga cuisine, and has a laid-back atmosphere. There is also a bar area, and the menu appears to be quite impressive.

Where: 5 Nehru Road, near Chowrasta, Darjeeling

Is your mouth already watering? Plan a trip to Darjeeling right away and sample the steamy, spicy, and flavorful Darjeeling cuisine. Prepare for a Darjeeling food tour that will have you crossing borders and leaping through time with every bite.

