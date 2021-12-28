3 Best shopping places in Shimla for the shopaholic in you

If there’s one thing that one wants to take back home, apart from the millions of memories, from a trip to the hills is bags full of beautiful shawls and souvenirs. While hills may not provide you with a wide array of choices to shop from, however, it’s never the quantity but the quality that matters.

So, if you are in Shimla, already, or are planning to visit any time soon, here are 3 places that you must visit to satisfy the shopaholic in you. Not only that, they also make for a great getaway if you love crowded places, lots of people, and window shopping.

Mall Road

Be it small showrooms or emporiums, The Mall has it all. So, if it’s about shopping till you drop or just having a breath of fresh air, visit the hill station’s shopping center and indulge in fun activities. Drop by at the cute and delicious cafes that promise nothing but good food, or stop at the local shops to buy shawls, woolens, jewellery, and books. Don’t forget to taste the local food while you exhaust yourself during the jaw-dropping shopping spree.

Lakkar Bazaar

If shawls are what you want, close your eyes and head to Lakkar Bazaar. Choose from a variety of things to buy from and don’t forget to pick up a few souvenirs while you go back. A pro tip. Put on your bargainer’s hat and get the best prices. If not, you will end up regretting paying unreasonably high prices for everything that you buy. Also, if you are a book lover, the place will not leave you disappointed.

Lower Bazaar

Situated just below Mall Road, Lower Bazaar calls every shopaholic. Sweaters, hoodies, caps, and scarfs, you name it and you get it. From books to mobiles this market sells everything under the sun and there are zero chances that you will return disappointed from this market. However, don’t forget to pick the best of the lot. Since there’s a wide variety of stuff, you need to keep your eyes and ears open in order to grab the best deal and products.

