3 Breakfast recipes shared by Chef Suvir Saran to give you instant energy

Struggling to get out of bed and wake up in the morning? Feeling tired all day long and drained out at the end of the day? Fret not, as we give you 3 exclusive breakfast recipes shared by Chef Suvir Saran that will keep you energized all day.

Food can make a lot of difference in keeping you healthy and fit. What you eat in the morning decides how your day is going to be. Having a healthy breakfast is important in order to keep you energized, fresh and ready to go about your daily tasks.

Here are 3 healthy breakfast recipes that you can make at home to keep your energy levels at maximum.

1. Whole wheat buttermilk Pancakes

Ingredients:

370 grams (1 ½ cup) milk.

10 grams (2 teaspoons) white vinegar.

15 grams (1 tablespoon) neutral-tasting oil.

255 grams (2 cups) whole wheat flour.

12 grams (2 tablespoons) caster sugar.

6 grams (1 ½ teaspoons) baking powder.

2 grams (½ teaspoon) baking soda.

2 grams (½ teaspoon) salt.

2 tablespoons butter or oil for cooking.

Method:

Combine the milk and vinegar and let it sit for 5-10 minutes until curdled.

Add the oil to it, and set it aside.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Add the buttermilk to the dry ingredients, fold until you see no flour pockets.

Use a whisk to gently break up the lumps.

Place a cast-iron skillet on medium heat. Add the butter or oil to it and let it get moderately hot.

Use a ⅓ cup measure or an ice cream scoop and pour the pancake batter onto the hot skillet.

In about 1-2 minutes you’ll see bubbles on top and light browning on the sides of the pancake, flip and cook the other side for 1-2 minutes.

Insert a toothpick in the middle of the pancake and if it comes out clean, it’s cooked through.

Serve the pancakes while still warm with some butter and maple syrup.

2. Brioche French Toast

Ingredients:

1 large egg.

120 grams (½ cup) milk.

30 grams (2 ¼ tablespoons) brown sugar.

3 grams (1 teaspoon) cinnamon powder.

3 grams (¾ teaspoon) vanilla extract.

4 brioche bread slices, cut into 1-inch thick slices.

Method:

In a wide dish, crack an egg, add all of the ingredients except the brioche bread and whisk everything together.

Soak your bread slices in the egg mixture for at least a minute.

Set up a frying pan and add 1 tablespoon of butter to it. Set the heat to medium-low.

Increase the heat to medium, and place the soaked bread slices on the frying pan. Sprinkle the top of each bread slice with a pinch of brown sugar.

Cook each side for 2 minutes until golden brown.

Serve the French toast hot with whipped cream, maple syrup and blueberries.

3. Green Bean Poriyal

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons canola oil

2 teaspoons yellow split peas (channa dal or supermarket variety)

1 tablespoon black mustard seeds

1 teaspoon hulled black gram beans (urad dal)

3 whole, dried red chillies

8 fresh or 12 frozen curry leaves, torn into pieces

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/8 teaspoon asafetida

½ cup unsweetened, shredded coconut

¾ pound green beans, both ends trimmed, beans cut on an angle into 1-inch pieces

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

½ teaspoon sambhar or rasam powder

1 cup water

Method:

Combine the oil, yellow split peas, and mustard seeds, if using, in a large wok, kadai, or frying pan over medium-high heat. Cover (the mustard seeds pop and splatter) and cook until you hear the mustard seeds crackle, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the urad dal, chilies, curry leaves, and cumin and cook uncovered, stirring, 1 more minute (Stand back; the curry leaves spit when they hit the oil).

Add the asafetida and ¼ cup of the coconut and cook, stirring, 30 seconds.

Add the beans and the salt and cook, stirring, 5 minutes.

Add the remaining ¼ cup coconut, the sambhar or rasam powder, if using, and the water. Bring to a simmer, cover and cook until the beans are tender, about 10 minutes. Then uncover and cook, stirring often, until all of the water has evaporated, about 5 more minutes. Taste for salt and serve hot.

