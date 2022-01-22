3 Clean eating breakfast recipes to start your day with

Breakfast is an excellent way to begin the day. While some people prefer not to eat breakfast, others require it to get going. Skipping the morning meal can throw off your body’s rhythm of fasting and eating. If your body doesn’t get that fuel from food, you may feel zapped of energy and you'll be more likely to overeat later in the day. If you enjoy breakfast, eating nutritious foods can provide you with long-lasting energy and keep you full for several hours.

Here are 3 clean eating breakfast recipes for you to kick-start your day with. These recipes focus on whole foods like fruit and vegetables and whole grains for a nutritious and a delicious meal.

1. Peanut butter banana cinnamon toast

If you crave for both sweet and savoury taste, this clean eating breakfast recipe is right up your alley. This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavour boost. All you need to do is spread toast with peanut butter and top with banana slices. Sprinkle it with cinnamon towards the end to taste, and your delicious go-to breakfast meal is ready within minutes.

2. Go-to smoothie bowl

This recipe is so simple and quick to make your mornings power-packed when you are in a rush. Add frozen berries and banana to a blender. Add a bit of coconut or almond milk, and blend until the mixture reaches a soft serve consistency. Top it with desired toppings like chia seeds, hemp seeds, and coconut, strawberries, granola, and a nut or seed butter.

3. Herb omelette with fried tomatoes

This healthy, protein-rich omelette can be on the table in just 10 minutes, served with juicy tomatoes. All you need to do is cook the tomatoes cut-side down until starting to soften, in a pan. Meanwhile, beat the eggs with the herbs and black pepper in a small bowl. Scoop the tomatoes from the pan on a plate. Pour the egg mixture into the pan and stir so the egg that sets on the base of the pan moves to enable uncooked egg to flow into the space. Stop stirring when it’s nearly cooked to allow it to set into an omelette. Cut into four and serve with the tomatoes.

These easy breakfast recipes using a few ingredients will surely brighten your day.

