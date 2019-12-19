3 Coffee smoothies that will give you a caffeine hit with a healthy twist

Combine your morning smoothie with a hit of caffeine. THESE easy and healthy recipes are a perfect way to kickstart the day. Check it out

If you are like us, it means that even your mornings do not start without a hit of caffeine. But, what if we say that you can get your daily dose of caffeine while keeping it all healthy? Smoothies are the best way to get that nutritional boost in the morning and here we have managed to mix it all up with your dose of caffeine. They are tasty, healthy and most importantly - contain coffee.

Coconut Coffee Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 large banana, frozen

½ cup coconut shreds

1 cup coconut milk

Few drops of vanilla extract

Coffee to taste

Ice Cubes

Method:

Start by dry roasting the coconut shreds until they turn golden brown. Make sure you keep stirring them to avoid burning.

Add the toasted coconut (leave some for garnishing as well) and the rest of the ingredients in a blender and let it mix until smooth. Pour it in a glass and garnish it with the remaining coconut.

Protein-filled smoothie

Ingredients:

2 frozen bananas

1 small bowl of peanut butter

1 cup black coffee

1 spoon of protein powder

Few drops of vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoons of cocoa powder

1 cup of almond/coconut milk

Method:

This is one of the easiest ways to make a smoothie - just blend everything up. If you want that extra bit of nutritional boost, you can also add chia seeds or oats in the blend.

Cinnamon Coffee smoothie

Ingredients:

2 frozen banans

Coffee to taste

½ cup Yoghurt

Cinnamon

1 cup milk

Ice Cubes

Method:

Just like you usually do, just blend it all together and pour it in a glass ad voila, you’ll be ready to go!

