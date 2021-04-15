3 Delectable dishes to make from delicious and healthy mushrooms

Mushrooms are edible fungus and are packed with important nutrients. They come in various shapes and sizes and can be cooked in a variety of ways. Have a look at these 3 super simple and super delicious dishes that you can make from mushrooms.

Mushrooms are packed with nutrients. They are rich in Vitamin D, fiber, protein, zinc and contain no fat. They are low in calories and are a versatile ingredient. Mushrooms are a kind of edible fungus and are of many types including cremini, shiitake, button, portobello, porcini, enoki, oyster, etc.

They can be cooked in a variety of ways and can be included in dishes like soups, stir-fry and salads. So here are 3 such interesting, delicious and lip-smacking dishes that you can make at home from mushrooms.

Garlic Mushroom

Add 4 tbsp of butter in a pan and then add some finely chopped onions. Once the onions become translucent, add 500 grams of button mushrooms. Saute till the mushrooms become crispy. Now add 1 tbsp of chopped parsley, 3 cloves of garlic minced and some salt and pepper to taste. Serve.

Mushroom Risotto

Pour 4 cups of vegetable stock into a pan and bring it to a boil. In another pan, saute some finely chopped onions and 2 cups of shiitake mushrooms chopped into small pieces. To this, add 1 cup of arborio rice. Cook for about 2-3 minutes. Now slowly add the stock in batches to the pan while stirring continuously. Cook for about 20 minutes till you achieve a creamy consistency. Serve hot.

Mushroom Soup

Saute some finely chopped onion and garlic in 2-3 tbsp of butter. Add 250 grams of button mushrooms to the pan and saute them for a few minutes. Then add 1 tbsp refined flour and mix well. Season with some pepper and salt. Add 1 cup water and 1 cup milk into the pan. When the soup begins to thicken, add 5 tbsp of cream. Cook for a few minutes on medium heat. Finally, add 1 tsp of chopped coriander and bring the soup to a boil. Serve hot.

