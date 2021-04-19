3 Delectable dishes to make from nutritious Bottle Gourd

Bottle gourd is good for digestion, improves sleep quality, helps in improving heart health and is good for those trying to watch their weight. Try these 3 delicious bottle gourd recipes at home to indulge in some nutritious yet scrumptious food!

Bottle gourd is also known as calabash, is a white-flowered gourd that is a climbing vine grown for its fruit. From reducing sleep disorders to improving heart health, it has a lot of health benefits. Consumption of bottle gourd helps in digestion and weight loss. It also helps in reducing stress and acts as a natural cleanser for the body.

Bottle gourd has a mild flavour and a firm texture. The flesh is creamy-white with petite seeds inside it. Check out these simple and scrumptious dishes that you can make from healthy and delicious bottle gourd.

Bottle Gourd Soup

Heat some oil in a pan and add 1 chopped green chilli, 1 chopped onion, 1 tbsp lemon juice, 1 tsp salt, a pinch of turmeric powder, 1 chopped bottle gourd, ½ cup of moong dal, 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves and a pinch of pepper. Saute for a minute or two till the vegetables become soft and tender. Add 1 cup of water to the pan and let it come to a boil Then transfer the ingredients into a blender and blend them. Serve.

Bottle Gourd Fritters

Combine 2 eggs, ½ tsp turmeric powder, ½ tsp cumin powder, ½ tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp grated ginger, 1 tsp chilli powder, 1 clove of minced garlic, ½ cup of chickpea flour, salt and pepper to season. Grate 1 large bottle gourd and add it into the bowl. Coat the bottle gourd with the mixture. Heat some oil in a pan and fry it till it becomes golden brown. Serve hot.

Bottle Gourd Curry

Heat some oil in a pan and add ½ tsp cumin, ½ tsp mustard seeds, ½ tsp chana dal and ½ tsp urad dal. Add a handful of curry leaves, 2 finely chopped green chillies, a pinch of salt and ¼ tsp turmeric powder. Now add 1 roughly chopped bottle gourd. Prepare spice powder by grinding 1 tbsp dry coconut, 1 tbsp white sesame seeds, 1 tbsp chana dal, 1 tbsp urad dal, a pinch of methi seeds, 3 red chillies, ¼ tsp cumin and 1 clove of garlic. Add this powder to the pan and mix well. Serve.

