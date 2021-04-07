3 Delectable dishes that you can make from bread

Bread is a humble food item that none of us take seriously and mostly use for last-minute breakfasts or mid-meal cravings. Try these delicious yet super easy recipes that you can make from bread and elevate its standing!

Bread is our saviour on days when we are in a hurry or when we don’t want to cook. From bread with peanut butter to bread with jam, it has been our go-to food. While most of us are used to looking at the humble bread in a utilitarian way, little do we know that pretty fancy dishes and delicious dishes can be prepared from it.

Bread is a versatile food item and can be cooked in a variety of ways, be it in a savoury or sweet dish. So we have for you some super quick yet super delicious dishes that you can make from bread and pamper your tastebuds.

Bread Cutlet

Heat some oil in a pan and add 1 cup of finely chopped onions, 2 finely chopped green chillies, ½ tsp grated ginger, ½ cup of grated cabbage, ½ cup of grated carrots and ¼ cup of boiled peas and saute for 3-4 minutes. Dip 2-3 slices of bread in water and take them out to soften the bread. Crumble the slices and mix with the prepared veggie mixture. Add 1 cup of boiled potatoes, salt, red chilli powder and some lime juice. Mix well and make small patties from the mixture. Shallow fry these in oil for a few minutes and serve hot.

Croutons

Take one loaf of bread and roughly cut it into chunks. Pour some olive oil, salt, black pepper powder, 1-2 minced cloves of garlic, oregano and paprika. Mix well. Place the bread chunks on a baking tray and bake for 15-20 minutes at 200 degree celsius. Once done, let it cool and then serve it.

Bread Pudding

Combine 3 eggs, 2 cups of milk, 1 tsp of cinnamon powder, ¼ cup of sugar and 1 ½ tsp of vanilla extract in a bowl. Take 5-6 slices of bread and cut it into small cubes. Place the cubes on a baking tray and pour the prepared mixture on it till the cubes are completely soaked in it. Bake at 200 degree celsius for 20-25 minutes. Serve.

Credits :Pexels

