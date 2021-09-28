3 Delicious and super simple tea time recipes

There’s something about the setting sun that makes you want to curl up by the window with a cup of tea and a luxurious tea cake to go with it! These tea cake recipes are sure to combat those tea-time cravings and even impress your guests at high tea. So try these recipes at home to prepare the perfect sweet treats to go along with your cup of tea.

Check out these simple tea cake recipes, as shared by Chef Vidushi Sharma who is the co-founder of Truffle & co.

Moist Lemon Cake

A light and lemony sponge, this cake gets its airy texture and fine crumb from the meringue I fold into it. A step away from the classic buttery lemon cake, this sophisticated and delicate sponge is a refreshing change. I do bring hints of a classic lemon cake Into this recipe sometimes by layering the cake batter with lemon curd to give an intense and gooey lemon flavour. Either way, it’s divine!

Ingredients:

100g flour

2g baking soda

2g salt

200g +15g sugar

3 eggs, separated

Pinch of cream of tartar

45g vegetable oil

60ml Greek yoghurt

20ml lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

5ml vanilla essence

Method:

Preheat the oven to 165 degrees and prepare an 8-inch cake pan with butter and flour.

Sift the dry ingredients (flour, baking soda and salt).

In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks, add 200g of the sugar till fluffy, slowly drizzle the oil in.

add the lemon juice, zest and vanilla extract.

Add the dry ingredients and mix well.

In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites till soft peaks form, add the cream of tartar.

Gradually add the 15g of sugar into the whipping egg whites till a glossy and firm meringue is formed

Gently mix the meringue into the cake batter in 3 inclusions with a rubber spatula till completely mixed

Be careful so as to not kill the aeration of the meringue

Transfer to a cake pan and bake for about 30-35 minutes until the cake tester comes out clean.

Alternately, to make a richer version - Pour Half the cake batter into the cake pan, pipe in lemon curd and spread over the cake batter, it should be a nice thick layer away from the edges of the cake pan, finish with the rest of the cake batter on top and bake for about 30-35 minutes.

Dark Chocolate Loaf

There are certain days where all you want to do is curl up in bed all day and lay all your clean-eating plans to rest. For those days, this dense and decadent dark chocolate loaf is a saviour! Have it straight out of the oven with a scoop of Vanilla bean Ice-cream, The warm Chocolate callets will still be melty and the toasty walnuts set them off perfectly!

Ingredients:

200g Unsalted Butter

225g Brown Sugar

120g Dark Chocolate (Callebaut 54 percent)

2 Eggs, lightly beaten

185g Flour

5g Baking Powder

2g Baking Soda

1g Salt

5ml Vanilla Essence

5g Walnuts, roughly chopped

20g Dark Chocolate Callets (Callebaut 54 percent)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and prepare a 9’ Loaf Tin.

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the 120g Dark chocolate & cool.

Sift the Flour, Baking Powder, Soda and Salt, set aside.

In a large bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy. Add the Vanilla.

Add the Chocolate to the Butter- Sugar Mixture Gradually. Add the Eggs and mix well.

Add the dry ingredients until combined.

fold in the Walnuts and Chocolate Callets.

Pour into the Loaf tin and Bake for about 25-30 minutes. The cake has to be dense and moist so a toothpick ideally shouldn’t come out clean when inserted into the cake.

Serve Warm!

Ice Cream Hack Cake

This is an all-time favourite cheat! When you crave cake or need a sponge for a recipe and are short on time, this can come to your rescue. Once you master this easy-peasy cake, play with any ice cream flavours you’d like, it’s foolproof!

Ingredients:

300g Vanilla Ice cream

225g Flour

5g Baking Powder

Chocolate Chips/Walnuts (Optional)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 165 degrees

In a large bowl, Let your ice cream soften.

Sift Flour and Baking Powder

Add the Flour to Ice Cream and beat gently

Once fully incorporated add any mix-ins you would like

Pour into a pre-prepared mould

bake for 25-30 minutes or until a cake tester comes out clean

