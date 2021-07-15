3 Delicious chilli recipes that you can try at home

Chillies are used in various dishes such as broths, dippings, oils, and even in some desserts. So check out these 3 chilli recipes that you can give a shot at home.

Good food is always flavourful, rich, and spicy. When it comes to spiciness, the most important ingredient to make any dish into a fiery one, are chillies. Chillies can be of various types and can easily elevate any dish by adding bold and hot flavours to it. Some types of chillies include jalapenos, cayenne, Thai chilli, green chilli, etc.

Chillies are versatile and can be used in a variety of things including marinades, oils, pickles and whatnot. So have a look at some interesting chilli recipes that you can try at home to give your palette a spicy surprise!

Pickled chillies



In a pan, combine ½ cup white vinegar, ½ cup of water, 2 tsp salt and ⅓ cup of sugar. In a jar, place 500 grams of sliced chillies and 2 bay leaves. Now pour this vinegar mixture on top of the chillies. Close the jar tightly with the lid and let it cool at room temperature. Once cooled, refrigerate the chillies.

Chilli Paste

To make spicy chilli paste, simply take 7-8 dry red chillies, 6 -7 cloves of garlic, 2 medium-sized tomatoes, 2 tbsp salt, and 2 tbsp water. Blend these ingredients for a minute or two to make a paste. Now heat some oil in a pan and add this paste to the pan. Cook on high heat for a few minutes. Your chilli paste is ready!

Stuffed Chillies

Take 100 grams of diced chorizo and fry it in a pan without oil for a few minutes. Then mix it with 120 grams of soft cheese, 3 chopped spring onions, 1 tsp lime juice, 1 crushed garlic, and 2 tbsp chopped coriander. Take 6 red chillies and slice them lengthways in half. Scoop out the seeds and place the prepared stuffing along with some grated cheddar cheese. Bake these chillies for 20 minutes at 180 degrees celsius.

