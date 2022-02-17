When you have diabetes, dinner is a little different. Portion control and carbohydrate counting, in particular, are critical to remember if you want to lose weight and control your blood sugar. Nutrition is also something that everyone can benefit from. A balanced plate not only aids in the control of blood sugar levels but also keeps you fuller for longer. That isn't to say you have to forego flavour.

Here we bring you 3 delicious diabetic-friendly recipes that can meet your heart-healthy criteria for healthy living.

1. Low-fat celery soup

Although not all versions of celery soup are low in calories, the one made with broth is. To begin with, in a large saucepan, heat butter till bubbly. Add garlic, ginger, onion, and stir fry for 2 minutes. Add the chopped celery and cook for 5 minutes and then add the chicken stock. Let it simmer for 10 minutes till the celery is tender. Add salt, pepper, and milk to it and mix. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly. Puree the mixture and then return to the pan to rewarm, stirring it till well combined. Your filling bowl of soup that is low in calories and high in nutrients, is ready to be served.

2. Phirni

This two-in-one phirni recipe has two layers: a pista layer and a rose essence layer. To begin with, Drain the rice and place it in a blender, with a little bit of the milk and blend fine. Bring the milk to a boil, add the ground rice to it and bring it to boil again. Stir till the whole thing becomes one well-blended mass. Add the cardamom and sweetener to it. Divide the phirni into two and add the pista paste to one portion and the rose essence to the other half. Pour the white phirni into the serving bowl and refrigerate to set. When the white portion is set, pour the green portion over it, garnish with the almonds and refrigerate it to set. This recipe is just the right kick when you're craving something sweet.

3. Khatti Meethi Phaliyan

This recipe is full of Gujarati flavours, with stir-fried beans tossed with tamarind, jaggery, and a spicy coconut mixture. To prepare the spice paste, firstly, dry roast bedki chillies, jeera, coriander seeds, and coconut. Pound them together in a mortar and pestle with some salt and water till it makes a fine paste. Side by side stir fry the beans for 2-3 mins. For the main preparation, in a wok, add oil, mustard seeds, til, and sauté. Add the spice paste, curry leaves, turmeric, hing, coriander powder and sauté again. Add a little water to help the masala cook. Add the stir-fried beans with tamarind and jaggery. Cook for 3-4 minutes and serve.

Try these mouth-watering Diabetic-Friendly Recipes at home and let us know what you think in the comments section.

