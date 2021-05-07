3 Delicious dishes that you can make from cheese

Cheese is something that everyone loves. It is the perfect topping for almost every dish. So make these 3 super scrumptious dishes from everybody’s all-time favourite ingredient-cheese!

Cheese is an ingredient that everybody has a soft spot for. It is absolutely delectable to eat, be it raw or in a dish. From using it for a hearty breakfast to using it in a wholesome dinner, cheese is indeed a versatile ingredient that is used and loved worldwide. Cheese can be of different types and can come from different kinds of milk, be it goat, cow or buffalo.

The varieties of cheese are countless. Some popular variants include mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, gouda, feta, brie and blue cheese. Check out 3 delicious dishes that you can make from this delicious ingredient at home.

Cheese balls

Boil 2-3 medium-sized potatoes and peel them once boiled. Mash the potatoes and mix with 50 grams of grated cheddar cheese. Season with some salt and pepper. Add some refined flour to bind the dough. Make small balls from the dough and fry in oil for 2-3 minutes on medium heat.

Mac and Cheese

Cook 200 grams of elbow macaroni in boiling water and strain it. Heat 2 tbsp butter in a pan and add 1 cup of milk to it. Add 3 tbsp flour to it followed by ½ cup of parmesan cheese. Season with some salt and pepper and whisk. Turn off the flame once the sauce has thickened. Grease a baking tray with butter and place the boiled macaroni in it. Pour the prepared sauce on top of the macaroni. Lightly toast some breadcrumbs in butter and sprinkle them on the sauce. Add some grated cheese on top and bake at 200 degree celsius for 20 minutes.

Margherita Pizza

Make the dough by combining 2 cups of wheat flour, ½ tsp instant yeast, ¼ tsp sugar, a pinch of salt, 2 tbsp oil and ½ tbsp lime juice. Knead to make it soft and smooth and let it rest. Preheat the oven to 250 degree celsius and roll the dough flat to make the pizza base. Add some pizza sauce to the base and bake for 10 minutes. Then add lots of grated mozzarella cheese on top and some chilli flakes. Serve hot.

Credits :Pexels

