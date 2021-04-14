3 DELICIOUS dishes that you make from tofu

Tofu is a versatile ingredient that can be cooked in many ways, be it stir-fried, baked, or boiled. Check out 3 simple yet scrumptious dishes that you can make from tofu.

Tofu is made from soybean curds. Condensed soy milk is pressed into solid white-colored blocks to make tofu. The dried soybeans are soaked in water, crushed, and then boiled. Tofu is low in calories and gluten-free and is a good source of calcium and iron.

Apart from being incredibly healthy, it is also great for achieving a creamy texture in a variety of dishes like pudding, mousse, etc. So here are some quick and super delicious dishes that you can make from tofu.

Mapo Tofu

Take 500 grams of tofu and cut it into pieces. Soak it in boiling water with a pinch of salt and keep it aside. Heat some oil in a pan and add 200 grams of minced pork, ½ inch ginger finely- chopped, 1 tsp pepper, and 4 tbsp of chilli bean paste. Saute for a few minutes. Then add 300 ml of chicken stock, some sliced spring onions, and the tofu. Mix 1 tbsp of cornflour with ½ cup water and add this to the pan to thicken the mixture. Top with some chilli oil and serve it.

Asian-style Chilli Garlic tofu

Mix ¼ cup of hoisin sauce, 1 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tsp sugar, ½ tsp grated ginger, 2-3 cloves of garlic crushed, and ¼ tsp of chilli flakes in a bowl. Take 300 grams of tofu and roughly cut into pieces. Coat the pieces with this prepared mixture and let it sit for an hour. Heat some oil in a pan and add the tofu pieces. Shallow fry for a few minutes and then serve hot.

Miso and Tofu Soup

Pour 4 cups of vegetable broth into a pot and bring it to a boil. Add 500 grams of chopped tofu, 1 cup of diced mushrooms, ½ cup of chopped bok choy, and 1 head of napa cabbage roughly chopped. To this, add 1 whisked egg and 3 tbsp of miso paste. Cook for a few minutes on medium heat and then serve it. Top with some roughly chopped spring onion greens.

