3 Delicious Hariyali Teej recipes you must prepare at home to celebrate this festival

The month of Sawan or Shravana brings along one of the most pious Indian festivals, known as Hariyali Teej. To celebrate the festival, women dolled up in green saris, green bangles, apply henna on their hands and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for their happy married life. The festival of Teej is usually celebrated in full swing in North Indian states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Food has been an integral part of every Indian festival and it stands true in Teej celebrations as well. Sweet delicacies like Ghevar, crispy and spicy dishes like fritters, aloo ki sabzi and pooris are the traditional and most savoured delicacies on this day. Here we bring you a list of mouth-watering recipes that you can make at home to make the merriments of Teej going appetizingly.

Anarsa Ki Goli

A crispy deep-fried fritter, Anarsa Ki Goli is prepared from rice flour and topped with sesame seeds. It is a much-loved delicacy of Bihar and Jharkhand which makes it a perfect dish to toss on the occasion of Teej.

Ingredients required

1 cup rice flour

2 tablespoons ghee

½ cup jaggery powder

1 teaspoon meetha soda

2 tablespoons white sesame seeds

1 teaspoon powdered saunf

1 tablespoon yoghurt

Ghee for frying

Method

Start by mixing rice flour and ghee. Once done, add jaggery powder, soda, sesame seeds, saunf and dahi and formulate a soft dough.

Let it aside for 30 minutes.

Now, take small portions of dough in hand and prepare round-shaped balls just like laddoo.

Heat the ghee in a vessel and deep fry the balls in it.

Malai rabdi ghevar

Ghevar is a quintessential dessert of the Teej festival. With the crunchy nuts sprinkled on the top and sweet silky consistency, this super amazing recipe will roll out your buds while making you crave for more.

Ingredients required

500 grams of all-purpose flour or maida

150 grams of ghee

Water as required

1-litre milk

30 grams of sugar

2 teaspoon cardamom powder

5-6 strands of saffron

Dry fruits, chopped

Sugar syrup

250 grams malai

Method

Prepare a smooth batter by mixing flour, ghee and water together.

Now, pour ghee into a kadhai, take a circular mould and put the batter inside that mould. Fry until it gets golden brown in colour.

Pour the ghevar inside the mixture of sugar and top with malai and chopped nuts.

Serve.

Besan Kadhi

Kadhi is a mouth-watering and wholesome dish that is prepared in almost every household. This luscious blend of besan, yoghurt and local spices along with pakoras is relished with steamed rice and makes for an ideal option for lunch.

Ingredients required

250 grams of yoghurt

150 grams besan

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Chilli powder and salt as per the taste

1 teaspoon garam masala

Water as required

½ teaspoon asafoetida

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

5-6 whole red chillies

5-6 leaves of Kadhi Patta

Deeply fried Pakoras

Method

Take a bowl and mix besan, turmeric, chilli powder, salt and garam masala together.

Now, slowly pour the yoghurt into this mixture, mixing everything side by side to avoid any lumps.

Take a vessel or kadhai and heat oil in it and let the kadhi patta, asafoetida, cumin seeds and the whole red chillies splutter in it.

Add the mixture of flour to this and let it simmer for a while.

Now, add the pakoras to this mixture. Stir well and serve.

