3 Delicious salad recipes that you should try at home

Healthily satiate your hunger pangs by trying out these delectable salad recipes at home and indulge in the goodness of fresh produce.

Salads are great for your health. They are light on the stomach and can be made in a jiffy. They are a great way to add some plant-based meals to your diet and indulge in the goodness of fresh fruits and vegetables. All you have to do is toss them up in a mouth-watering salad dressing and you are good to go!

These are perfect as sides for family dinners and to freshen up your palette every now and then. So we have for you some easy yet super delicious salad recipes that you should definitely try at home to amp up your salad game!

Greek Salad

Mix 1 head of romaine lettuce rinsed and chopped along with 1 sliced red onion, some pitted black olives, 1 chopped red and green bell pepper, 2 chopped tomatoes, 1 cup of crumbled feta cheese, and 1 sliced cucumber in a bowl. Prepare the dressing by whisking 6 tbsp of olive oil, 1 tsp of oregano, some lemon juice, and some ground black pepper. Add this dressing to the bowl and toss.

Cobb Salad

Shake ⅓ cup of red wine vinegar, 1 tbsp Dijon mustard, and ⅔ cup of extra-virgin olive oil in a jar. Season this with some salt and pepper. Spread 1 head of romaine lettuce chopped on a platter and place 4 peeled and quartered hard-boiled eggs, 300 grams of diced cooked chicken, 1 sliced avocado, 100 gram of crumbled blue cheese, and 200 grams of chopped cherry tomatoes. Add the prepared dressing and top with some chopped chives.

Strawberry and Spinach Salad



For the dressing, mix 2 tbsp of lemon juice, ½ tsp Dijon mustard, ¼ cup of extra-virgin olive oil, some salt, and some black pepper powder in a bowl. Next, add 5 cups of baby spinach, 2 cups of thinly sliced strawberries, ¾ cup of chopped toasted pecans, and ¼ cup of sliced red onion to the bowl. Top with some feta cheese and serve it.

Also Read: Happy Buddha Purnima 2021: 4 Popular recipes to celebrate the auspicious day

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×