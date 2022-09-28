3 Detox drinks to add to your Navratri Diet to help in detoxifying

Navratri is one of the most auspicious occasions where people celebrate the festivities along with fasting , although people are having fasts , they tend to consume a lot many fried and unhealthy food items. Here are three incredible detox beverages recommended by nutritionist Somya Luhadi, who offers us insights on how they can improve digestion and clear your gut when included in a diet.

1. Ginger lemon detox Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties, benefits gastrointestinal processes & digestion efficiency. Lemon is a great source of antioxidants & vitamin C, combination of both helps you clear your gut and provide great benefits against acidity. Grate small piece of ginger, extract 1 tbsp juice of same. Add 1 tbsp lemon juice, both in lukewarm water. Have one glass in a day!

2. Green Detox Blend 5-6 leaves Spinach is rich in iron, boosts hydration & curbs appetite with 2 tomatoes which are low in calories and provide important nutrients like vitamin C and potassium & add 1 tbsp lemon juice. This juice will keep you full for a longer period of time. Have one glass a day!