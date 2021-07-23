3 Drinks to make this monsoon season

It’s raining cats and dogs outside and you are snug in a blanket while sipping some hot ginger tea and watching the raindrops fall on your window. This sure seems like a dream scenario! Sipping on your favourite beverages that are warm and comforting while it is raining heavily outside, is undoubtedly one of the best feelings ever.

So this monsoon season, indulge yourself by trying out these 3 delicious and comforting monsoon-special beverage recipes at home to pamper your tastebuds while enjoying the pleasant weather.

Masala Chai

Make comforting masala chai, by boiling 1 cup of water in a pan. To this add ¼ cup of milk and 2 tsp tea leaves. Once this mixture comes to a boil, add ½ tsp grated ginger and 1 crushed cardamom along with a pinch of black pepper powder. Cook for 3-4 minutes on medium heat. Serve hot.

Kahwa

Heat 3 cups of water in a pan and to this add 10 strands of saffron, ½ inch cinnamon stick, 1 clove, 1 crushed cardamom and a handful of dried rose petals. Let it simmer for a few minutes and turn off the heat. Add 1 tsp of Kashmiri green tea to the water and stir. Strain this mixture and pour the kahwa into cups.

Irish Coffee

Add 1 cup of freshly brewed hot coffee into a glass. Add 1 tbsp brown sugar and 3 tbsp of Irish whiskey. Top with 2 tbsp of whipped heavy cream and serve hot.

