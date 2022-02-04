3 Easy traditional recipes of Himachal Pradesh that you cannot miss

India is a diverse country, and this diversity is reflected in the cuisines available in various parts of the country. Himachal Pradesh is a state where the oomph factor is not limited to snow-capped mountains or hills, green valleys, and clean air. The various Himachal Pradesh cuisines are another feature that distinguishes this state. The food culture in this city is defined by an amalgamation of various cuisines from across India.

Here, we get you 3 traditional recipes of Himachal Pradesh which you can easily cook at the comfort of your own kitchen.

1. Babru

To prepare this delicacy first, firstly, soak black gram dal overnight or for 5-6 hours in water. Once done, drain the excess water and add the dal in a blender to grind it into a paste. Now, in a bowl mix wheat flour with 1/2 cup of refined oil, baking powder and salt. Combine all the ingredients well and using water knead a soft dough. Take small portions of the roll and add black gram paste in each portion. Roll it back into a shape of poori. Fry on both sides until they appear fluffy and evenly cooked. Serve hot with any vegetable, tamarind chutney or pickle.

2. Tudkiya Bhath

To prepare this scrumptious recipe, in a bowl add chopped tomatoes, chopped onions, ginger, garlic, cloves, poppy seeds, mace, green chilli, coriander, cardamom, cinnamon stick, star anise, stone flower (dagad phool) and red chilli powder. Mix all these spices and grind them into a paste. Add chopped potatoes to it. Soak masoor dal in water and let it rest for 30 minutes. In addition, wash and soak rice in a separate bowl for 30 minutes. Add bay leaves, cinnamon stick, cardamom and saute for 2-3 minutes. To this add the prepared masala with potatoes. Mix well to combine all the ingredients. Add yoghurt to the mix and then add rice and dal. Cover and pressure cook and serve your bhath hot.

3. Bhey

To prepare this lip-smacking dish, add chopped ginger, garlic and onion to a heated pan, and sauté them. Once done, add turmeric, coriander powder, pepper, chilli powder and salt, and cook. Add gram flour added by washed and boiled lotus stems. Mix well with other ingredients and let it cook for 20 minutes. When the lotus stems are done, place them in a serving dish and serve them hot.

The spectrum of choices and dishes of Himachal Pradesh mirror the energetic but simple existence of the people of this state.

