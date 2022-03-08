3 Exciting dishes that ease PMS during that time of the month

Whether it is just a bad case of abdominal cramps you’re experiencing or the period trifecta with cramps, bloating and mood swings; PMS is no joke. Even though you may wish to curl up in bed in those comfy sweat pants with a heating pad and a pint of ice cream, we can do you one better. You’ve probably already heard of how dark chocolate and even yoghurt can do wonders to calm your mood and ease the bloating.

But if you’re feeling peckish and crave some delicious foods that don’t worsen your tummy cramps, then read on. We present a few delectable dishes fashioned out of foods that can help you have a happy period.

A Spinach and kale salad with candied walnuts and blue cheese

Research shows that eating spinach, kale and dark leafy greens can alleviate PMS symptoms as they are enriched with iron and vitamin C along with calcium. Furthermore, they are great sources of magnesium that can improve your mood and it also combats water retention. This ultimately quells bloating. So, try and whip up this spinach and kale salad that is dressed with an abundance of yummy ingredients like pomegranate and blue cheese along with candied walnuts to ensure that it thrills your palate.

An easy Salmon Carpaccio

We know what you’re thinking. Isn’t a salmon carpaccio something you only have at a fine dining restaurant? Well, if you presume this is fussy and messy to prepare, then think again. Made with just a few easy ingredients, this carpaccio recipe will win your heart. Not only is it simple to make, but it is easy on the eyes and will help you as it the salmon contains calcium, vitamin D and lots of omega-3 fats that fight PMS. In fact, studies show that ladies who take supplements for omega-3 or consume foods rich in these nutrients experience reduced bloating and headaches while menstruating.

Mango and Banana Smoothie Bowl

You probably love loading up on cheese and yogurt during that time of the month. Well, the calcium in these foods does alleviate bloating and the vitamin D aids calcium absorption. Additionally, milk is deemed a great food to swig on at this time as it is rich in riboflavin (vitamin B2), that reduces PMS, symptoms. So, we present a mango and banana smoothie bowl that has lots of yogurt to help with your symptoms. If you happen to be making this at a time when mangoes are off season, then simply substitute with store-bought mango pulp.

