3 Green peas recipes to make this winter

During the winter, green peas or matar are widely available. These can be included in your diet in a variety of ways. They not only enhance the taste of your food but will also add a wide range of nutrients to your diet. Having a slightly sweet taste, they cut through the savoury nature of certain vegetables and give it a pleasant taste. Peas are versatile and easy to cook with.

Here, we bring you 3 easy matar recipes that you can try at home.

1. Matar kabab

This vegetarian kebab recipe is simple and quick to make at home. You can make matar kabab at home with just a few ingredients and spices. All you need to do is blend the mixture of peas, spinach, ginger, green chillies, and bread. Mix in the salt and black pepper. Form the dough into rounds and dust with chickpea flour. Heat a thin layer of oil in a frying pan and brown the kababs from both sides. Finally, serve them garnished with onion rings on a rainy day accompanied with a cup of tea.

2. Matar karanji

A traditional Maharashtrian savory snack that looks similar to North Indian gujiya but lacks the sweet filling. These crisp and delicious karanjis are stuffed with a savory filling of fresh green peas, coconut, and basic Indian spices. To start with, mix the flour, semolina, salt, and ghee to form the dough. For the karanji filling, grind coconut, green chillies, coriander, mint leaves, and cumin seeds into a smooth paste. To this, add the peas, ground coconut mixture, ajwain, salt, and lemon juice. Pinch off small, lime-sized balls of the dough, roll out into a thin circle and fill in with peas filling. Press and seal the dough and deep fry on medium heat till golden brown. Serve them with any chutney of your choice.

3. Matar paratha

Green peas paratha is a tasty, whole-wheat flatbread filled with spiced, mashed peas. This no-onion, no-garlic matar parathas can be made for a filling- breakfast or lunch or can be packed in a lunch box. To start with, make a dough with flour and water and make small balls of it. After you have flattened the round balls, press flat a little more with your fingers, to make rounds. Place a tbsp of the ingredients grounded together, of green peas, cumin seeds, chili powder, and powdered asafoetida, in the center of the cup. Pinch to seal. On a surface dusted with dry flour, roll out the parantha as thinly as you can without tearing it. Place the paratha on the hot griddle. Then smear some ghee on the surface. Take off when both sides are brown. Serve hot.

If you also enjoy Indian cuisine or simply can't stand the monotony of daily meals, try this common ingredient in new and exciting avatars.

