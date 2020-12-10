3 Health drink recipes made from Mulethi to get the goodness of the herb

Liquorice or Licorice is a flowering plant of the bean family Fabaceae. The root of this plant provides a sweet and aromatic flavour. This herb has many health benefits for which it is used in traditional medicines. But excessive consumption of this herb may have adverse effects also like high blood pressure, muscle weakness, etc. So, it should be consumed in a limit.

Liquorice tea is a popular drink and easy to make. This herb is commonly known as Mulethi in India. So, here are some liquorice or mulethi drink recipes for your health.

Healthy drink recipes of mulethi:

Mulethi root tea

Mulethi roots are highly beneficial for our health. So, check the video below to learn the recipe of liquorice root tea.

Liquorice tea

Learn the recipe of liquorice tea to get healthy and flawless skin. Check out the video below.

Mulethi kadha

Mulethi kadha is used as a tonic. Follow the easy recipe of it and make it at your home to get the goodness of it.

Mulethi or liquorice health benefits

1. Mulethi keeps the respiratory tract healthy.

2. It boosts your immunity keeping allergens or any autoimmune disease at bay.