3 Healthy Giloy drink recipes to boost your immunity and enhance digestion

Herbs used to have great importance in Indian ancient treatment method like Ayurveda. They are rich in all medicinal properties that enhance the immune system and help to combat different ailments of our body.

For example, Giloy is one of the most popular herbs which is packed with all important medicinal properties. The word Giloy means the root of immortality. Its health benefits have also been recognised by the Food and Drug Administration. This herb can be used to make different healthy drinks. Read the recipes below.

Health benefits of Giloy and its easy and healthy drink recipes:

Giloy health benefits-

1. Giloy aids in healthy digestion. You can take half tsp of Giloy with jaggery to relieve your constipation problem.

2. Diabetics can be benefitted with this herb. It acts as a hypoglycemic agent that treats diabetes type 2. So, diabetics should add this juice to their diet as it regulates the high blood sugar levels.

3. It reduces your stress and anxiety and keeps you calm. Giloy effectively removes toxins from your body and boosts your memory for your overall well-being.

4. Giloy is known to improve your vision as well. Boil giloy powder in water and then cool it down. Apply it on your eyelids.

5. It contains anti-ageing properties that fight with ageing signs, wrinkles, acne and spots.