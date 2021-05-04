3 Home remedies to deal with dry cough while home quarantining with COVID 19 virus

Dry cough causing discomfort? Here are 3 effective home remedies you should try to soothe the sore throat.

One of the early symptoms of the Covid-19 virus is a dry cough. For the unversed, dry cough a kind of cough that does not produce mucus or phlegm. It is when the throat feels dry, scratchy, sore and rough. One could even experience a tickling sensation in the throat which makes gulping or swallowing extremely difficult. Finding relief with a dry cough can be difficult. There are various different medical reasons that could be the cause behind the dry cough including Covid-19. Medication prescribed by a health professional need to be taken, there are a few home remedies that could help soothe it.

Honey

Honey is filled with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that help soothe the dry and sore throat. It is filled with antioxidants that aid healing. Mixing 2 tablespoons of honey with hot water can help relax the sore throat. Make sure to drink this concoction twice a day for improved results.

Ginger

In Ayurveda, ginger is considered as a great remedy to a lot of medical conditions including dry cough. Its medicinal properties help reduce inflammation and its anti-bacterial properties help protect the body against different kinds of viruses, Drinking hot ginger and clove tea can help soothe the roughness and helps soothe the irritated throat.

Saltwater gargles

Salt helps with killing the bacteria and loosening the mucus caught in the throat. Gargling with warm salt water will not provide immediate relief but will help kill the bacteria in the long run. It is an old-age therapy that still seems to work just fine. Add one tablespoon of salt in one cup of hot water and gargle for 20 seconds 3 times a day and you’ll see the difference yourself!

