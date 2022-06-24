3 Ingredient breakfast recipes to fuel you rightly on rushy mornings

Breakfast is considered the most vital meal of the day and incorporating nutritious recipes in your breakfast menu not only fuel you rightly but also boost your mood while giving you much-needed oomph for the day. But with the hustle and chaotic morning schedule, a lot of us do not have enough time to prepare breakfast, consequently, skipping this meal can wreak our health while causing nutritional deficiencies. Here we bring you some breakfast game-changers that can easily be prepared in just a few minutes and save you from sabotaging your productivity. Here are some wholesome 3 ingredient breakfast recipes to make your rushy morning a breeze.

Nature’s cereal

Ingredients required

A glass of coconut water (chilled)

Berries, chopped

Apples, chopped or (any other fruit you love)

Method

Take a bowl and pour coconut water into it.

Now, add the berries, apples or any other fruit that you have in your pantry. Mix well and serve chilled.

Banana pancakes

Ingredients required

1 ripe banana

2 eggs

2 tablespoon oats flour

Method

Make a smooth batter by blending bananas, eggs and oats together.

Grease the heated pan with some oil and evenly spread 2 scoops of batter on it

Cook evenly from both side

Relish it with the toppings of banana slices or any other fruit.

Chia seed pudding

Ingredients required

1 cup almond milk

1 teaspoon honey

2 teaspoon chia seeds

Method

Take a glass and mix honey in it.

Now, add some chia seeds and stir well.

Refrigerate for about half-hour and relish it with the toppings of chopped nuts or fruits.

Oats smoothie

Ingredients required

2 tablespoon oats

200 grams yoghurt

Spinach or banana or berries (any other fruit or veggie you love)

Method

Take a blender and whip up all the ingredients until smooth.

Relish chilled with the topping of chia seeds or chopped nuts.

Pomegranate parfait

Ingredients required

200 grams of pomegranate seeds

Walnuts and almonds (chopped)

Low-fat yoghurt

Method

Take a glass, add a layer of nuts, and then pour some yoghurt. Spread a layer of pomegranate seeds over it.

Repeat the process once again.

Serve chilled and scoop out all three layers in every bite.

Your breakfast does not have to be king-size! All it takes is the right blend of ingredients to whip a recipe that is equally delicious and nourishing. Try out these easy-peasy recipes on a busy morning and do let us know which one is your favourite.

