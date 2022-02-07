3 Juicing recipes for weight loss

Juicing allows us to increase our daily fruit and vegetable intake, boost our vitamin levels, support our immune system, and lose weight. Making homemade juices that are low in fruit and high in vegetables can aid in weight loss, especially if you replace sugary drinks with your healthy green juice.

Here are 3 juicing recipes that are hydrating, high in nutrients, and can help satisfy a sugar craving.

1. Bitter gourd Juice

To begin with, when you cut the bitter gourd to make the juice, do not remove the skin, as the skin has the maximum benefits and is full of nutrients. If the seeds are tender enough then you don't have to remove the seeds as well. Place the bitter gourd and ginger into the juicer and extract the juice out. Add some water, lemon juice, turmeric powder, salt, black salt, honey, pepper and give it a good stir. Your Karela juice is ready to serve maximum benefits to health and build immunity.

2. Cabbage Juice

Juice from cabbage relieves many stomach problems such as bloating and indigestion, clears your digestive tract, and aids in the faster elimination of wastes. This will help you lose weight. To make cabbage juice, start by chopping, peeling, and slicing all the aforementioned ingredients. Add all the ingredients to your blender and blend for 2-3 minutes until the consistency is that of a smooth puree. Now, place a cheesecloth over the top of a bowl or container and strain the cabbage mixture through the cheesecloth. Press or squeeze the cheesecloth to get all of the remaining juice into the container. Garnish the juice with a cabbage leaf and serve it chilled!

3. Watermelon Juice

One serving of watermelon juice contains about 70 calories, an incredibly low amount. That’s great for weight loss diets. Peel and cut a seedless watermelon into cubes or wedges to begin. Then, using a blender, puree it into a smooth puree. If you aren't happy with the texture, blend it for another 30 seconds. Pour the juice into a jar after straining it through a mesh sieve. Add lemon juice for taste and enjoy your hydrating drink.

You won't be sorry if you include these refreshing drinks in your weight-loss regimen.

