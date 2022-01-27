3 Main dishes that go well with mashed potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of the most used side dishes that pair well with many different main dishes. After all, who can say no to smooth and velvety potatoes married with milk, butter, and cheese?

If you want to surprise your family with a creamy mashed potato dish and a flavourful main dish, here are 3 best main dishes to pair with mashed potatoes.

1. Fried Chicken

Fried chicken and mashed potatoes are a delicious classic combination. The flavourful entrée has that crispy on the outside, tender on the inside quality. All you need to do is dip the raw chicken into buttermilk a few times and then coat the chicken into the mixture of all-purpose flour, salt, black pepper along with some paprika. Now place coated chicken on a tray and keep it aside for a few minutes. Add coated chicken pieces in the pan and deep fry over a high flame. Your fried chicken is ready to be served with creamy mashed potatoes.

2. Roasted cauliflower steak

To make this delicious side meal with mashed potatoes, we’ll roast the cauliflower in the upper third of the oven to achieve maximal caramelization without needing to turn the cauliflower halfway through baking. Slice the cauliflower and brush them with olive oil. Roast them in the oven until golden brown. Serve the steak over a bed of fresh greens, pasta or brown rice along with mashed potatoes.

3. Fish cakes

To make this delicious recipe you start with placing the fish in a bowl. Heat coal over a flame until it glows. Push a betel nut leaf (paan leaf) into the centre of the bowl of the fish. Using tongs, put the glowing coal onto the leaf. Heat 1 tbsp oil. Pour over the coal. Cover the bowl with foil. Set aside for an hour. Arrange fish on a grill pan. Brush with butter and grill until the fish flakes easily. Cook butter, spring onion and cream together for a minute. Add potatoes, parsley, nutmeg, fish and seasoning. Chill well. Mould mixtures into small patties. Coat with flour. Shallow fry in hot oil for about 3 minutes on each side. Drain and serve immediately with mashed potatoes.

Mashed potatoes are so versatile that it goes with everything. Do try these combos and let us know what you think!

