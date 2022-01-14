3 Khichdis' you must eat on Makar Sankranti to embrace good luck and prosperity

The auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti is here and there is renewed enthusiasm for the beginning of the harvest season. One of the delicacies cooked on this special day is the humble ‘khichdi.’ Khichdi, a simple combination of rice and lentils with few spices, is said to be the favourite food of the Hindu Lord Gorakhnath, who is worshipped in Uttar Pradesh, for a bountiful harvest in the new season. It is then served among devotees as a ‘prasada’ or blessing from the Lord. Culturally, khichdi serves as a symbol of unity. Apart from these reasons, it is the ideal dish for satisfying hunger while also providing the body with much-needed nutrition during such times.

People across the country have given their own spin to this simple dish which is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. Here, we bring you 3 unique recipes with different variations that you can try this Sankrant.

1. Sabudana Khichdi

This style of khichdi is one of the most popular dishes that can be made using a handful of ingredients-sabudana pearls, boiled potatoes, roasted peanuts and a few spices. All you have to do is, soak the sabudana for 2-3 hours, and rinse it to remove extra starch and water from it. Let it rest for a few hours till you are able to mash it easily between fingers. In the meanwhile, roast your peanuts and fry your potatoes until they turn slightly golden brown. Add a few spices to it, and gently mix these with your sabudana pearls in the pan. Cook until the sago pearls turn translucent and top it with some lemon and coriander. Finally, your khichdi is ready to be served.

2. Palak Dal khichdi

This dish is easy to prepare and healthy to eat. All you need to do is wash, soak and drain rice and dal and cook in a pressure cooker. Then temper the ghee and add onion, garlic paste, tomato puree and other Indian spices to it. Finally, add tadka to enhance the taste of the khichdi and make it flavoursome. Your khichdi is cooked and ready to be served.

3. Aloo ki Khichdi

This is a satiating and tasty khichdi made without any cereals or pulses. To start with, roast cinnamon, cloves, cardamoms and cumin in ghee. Then add potato and rice and stir-fry till they look a bit fried. Add salt, chilli powder and water and bring it to boil. Let it cook for 15 minutes and your khichdi is ready to be served garnished with coriander leaves.

So, this Makar Sankranti, share a delicious, warm meal of khichdi with your loved ones. You can also tweak the recipes as per your preference.

