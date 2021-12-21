3 Markets in Noida that are shopper’s heaven

If budget shopping is your thing and you are always on the lookout for markets that will satisfy the shopper in you, you might want to head towards Noida this season. From accessories to woolens, these markets in Noida will treat you with nothing but the best and will make sure that you don’t leave disappointed.

Here are a few famous markets in Noida that are a shopper’s heaven.

Brahmaputra Market, Sector 29

This small market in Noida is a hidden gem. If warm cozy pyjamas are your favourite clothing, head to BP and pick your favourites starting at just Rs 300. Not only this, quirky night suit sets, caps, accessories, and everything is on offer in this small market. And don’t forget to try South Indian Coffee at Laxmi Café while you shop at BP.

Best time to visit: After 2 PM

Atta Market, Sector 18

If you have friends living in Noida, ask them to take you to Atta Market and you will never get no for an answer. From woolens and scarves to wedding wear, you will get it all here. A pro tip. You might want to do a little bit of bargaining, or more, in order to get the best at cheap prices. And once you are done shopping, you may visit The Great India Place Mall, near Wave Sector 18 metro station, and kill a little bit of free time. However, the market can be extremely crowded, so make sure you don’t visit it in the evening if you are in for some serious shopping.

Best time to visit: After 2 PM

Indira Market, Sector 27

If you are done shopping for clothes, visit Indira Market for a change. This is best suitable for homemakers and the ones who want to shop for groceries. From fresh fruits and vegetables to utensils, the market will have something for your kitchen. Besides this, you can buy accessories and jewellery at low prices.

Best time to visit: 8 AM onwards

