3 markets in Odisha that highlight gorgeous handicrafts by local artisans

When it comes to handicrafts and handlooms, Odisha undoubtedly has a rich and boastful legacy that has weathered the test of time. There are many reasons why one should travel to Odisha, but the state’s selling point is definitely its diverse, vibrant and utilitarian handicraft industry which exhibits the sound skills and creativity of the local artisans which never fails to win our hearts.

If you are also on a lookout for some priceless, hard-to-find gems from Odisha, here’s our pick for the top 3 handicrafts market in the state. Scroll the list below to discover Odisha’s best kept secrets.

Ekamra Haat

Ekamra Haat is situated in the heart of Bhubaneshwar, capital city of Odisha. Visitors have the option of browsing through a wide assortment of handicrafts, such as stone and wood carvings, palm leaf engravings, pattachitra and cane and bamboo products to name a few. It is also equipped with an amphitheatre that hosts cultural events among others. With a blend of crafts, weaves, food and culture, it attracts tourists from all walks of lives. The Haat opens from 10 AM to 9 PM everyday. Here, one can witness the unique amalgamation of art and craft.

Raghurajpur Village

If you are looking to have a more personal experience, then you’ll definitely enjoy visiting Raghurajpur village which is one of the most popular handicrafts villages in Odisha. Situated 14 km away from Puri, it is a smaller and less commercialised area with craftsmen working from the front porches of their charmingly painted homes. Pattachitra paintings on cloth, predominantly featuring murals depicting stories from Hindu mythology, are a specialty here, with the artisans making a wide variety of other items too. It is an interesting place to interact with the artisans, see demonstrations, and of course buy their beautiful handicrafts. The grandeur of Odisha’s artists and craftsmen can be seen here. So come on and indulge in a unique experience of connecting with the local craftsmen while shopping away.

Utkalika

The Odisha State Cooperative Handicrafts Corporation Ltd. has been branded as Utkalika. From carving of images in the sand to silver filigree to terracotta items, it is a one stop that is fit for any handicrafts obsessed shopaholic or culture aficionado. There are a total 17 Utkalika branches inside and outside the state that let you experience the opulent art and craft of Odisha. They also work great as gifting options for anyone who loves handicrafts. The range of handlooms that they stock here is truly mesmerising. From running materials to sarees, you can have your pick. What’s better, you can even shop from them online. This is yet another location where you may find a wide range of Indian handicrafts under one roof.

