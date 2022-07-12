3 Moroccan vegetarian recipes that you should cook at home

There is nothing as satisfying as the flavoursome, luscious delights. Moroccan cuisine is a haven for foodies! And why not? It offers incredible varieties of dishes and its outstanding blend of flavours maintains its high position on the list of the world’s best cuisines. Moroccan cuisine is a mix of Arabic, Andalusian, Berber and Mediterranean cuisines with a minor influence of European and Subsaharan food fares. While this cuisine has a lot to offer that is nearly impossible to list down, here we bring you 3 Moroccan vegetarian dishes that are absolutely worth exploring.

Vegetable couscous

Ingredients required

1 cup instant couscous, cooked

Olive oil

4-5 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon turmeric

Grated lemon zest

Chopped fresh coriander and mint

1-2 tablespoons of lemon juice

3 cups cabbage, shredded

Salt and pepper as per the taste

1 cup carrot, shredded

½ cup zucchini, chopped

1 oil, chopped

1 cup tomato paste

Method

Take a pan, and sauté all the vegetables in it including onion and garlic.

Now, pour the tomato paste and let it simmer for a while.

Season with salt, pepper and turmeric and mix well.

Now, pour a serving of couscous on a plate and top with this prepared cooked stew.

Serve hot.

Moroccan carrot, chickpea, dried fruit and almond salad

Ingredients required

2 carrots, peeled and cut into long ribbons

1 cup cooked chickpeas

5-6 dried apricot, sliced and halved

4 black dried figs, sliced

½ cup almonds, toasted

Mint leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1/3 cup olive oil

2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Method

Take a skillet and heat cumin and coriander seeds over it. Now, take a blender and blend with olive oil, lemon juice and salt and pepper. Keep the dressing in the refrigerator till you are making the salad.

Take a large bowl and add carrots, chickpeas, dried figs, almonds and salt and pepper. Now, pour over the salad dressing and mix well. Top with the mint leaves and serve.

Harira

Ingredients required

1 onion, chopped

3-4 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon olive oil

5-6 medium tomatoes

Coriander leaves, chopped

1 cup tomato paste

Salt and pepper as per the taste

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon paprika

½ cup garbanzo beans, cooked

¼ cup brown lentils, cooked

½ cup vermicelli, cooked

3 tablespoon cornstarch

Water as required

Method

Take a vessel and heat olive oil in it. Now, sauté onion and garlic and sauté well.

Pour the tomato puree over this and season with salt, pepper, paprika and turmeric. Bring the mixture to a boil.

Now, add lentils and garbanzo beans and cook until soft. Once it gets thick, incorporate brown lentils and vermicelli.

Now, take another bowl and whisk corn starch with water and pour it into the prepared soup.

Bring it to a boil and serve hot.

