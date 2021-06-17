3 Mouthwatering dishes that you can make with mangoes

Who doesn’t love mangoes? Mango is the quintessential fruit that everybody loves eating. Check out these recipes for some delicious mango dishes that you can make at home.

Mango season is officially here. Mango is one such fruit that everybody loves to eat. It is juicy, sweet and succulent. Mangoes remind us of our childhood and the simpler times when we used to come back from school and be greeted with a plate of bright yellow mangoes.

When it comes to cooking mangoes, there are a variety of dishes that can be made with this delicious fruit. From tangy and sweet Aamras to warm and comforting mango pudding, here are the best dishes that you can make with mangoes at home.

Mango cheesecake

Take 150 grams of biscuits and crush them in a food processor or with the help of a rolling pin. Add ¼ cup of butter to a pan along with 1 tbsp of sugar. Add the crushed biscuits and turn off the heat. Spread this mixture onto a baking tray and flatten it out. Mix 4 tbsp of gelatin with ½ cup of water. Microwave this for 10 seconds and let it cool. Blitz 2 large mangoes and save ¾ cup of this puree for the mango jelly. Add 500 grams of cream cheese, ⅔ cup of caster sugar and 300 ml of the whipped cream into the food processor and blitz. Pour this mixture into a cake pan and refrigerate for 3-4 hours. Mix ¾ tsp of gelatin powder with ¼ cup of cold water and leave for 5 minutes. Add 1 tbsp of lemon juice and the remaining mango puree into a bowl along with the gelatin mixture. Whisk well. Pour this over the prepared filling and refrigerate for at least 12 hours. Serve it.

Aamras

Take 400 grams of mangoes and peel them. Roughly chop them into pieces and blend them with a pinch of sugar. Add some milk to ensure the perfect consistency of the Aamras along with a strand of saffron and ½ tsp cardamom powder. Refrigerate for an hour.

Mango pudding

Take 1-2 large mangoes and peel them. Dice them roughly and blend them to make a puree. To this, add 2 tbsp thick cream and 5-6 scoops of vanilla ice cream. Blend again. Serve this pudding in a bowl and top with some passion fruit.

Also Read: 5 Foods you must eat regularly to boost metabolism

Share your comment ×