3 Offbeat kulfi places you must try in Delhi

Well, who does not love the chilled, creamy, nut mix sweetness of kulfi? This luscious sweet is one of the most devoured delicacies in the scorching summers of Delhi. Is there any better way to welcome the knock of summers than by relishing a smooth, velvety kulfi? We believe, no! These icy kulfis not only satiate your taste buds but also gives you the sensation of chills in this sizzling weather.

To protect you from the distress of searching the places, here we map out the best spots across the city that offers the authentic version of this dessert.

Kuremal Mahavir Prasad Kulfiwale

This quaint shop in Old Delhi is best known for its fruit kulfi. Kulfi inserted into the chilled fruit pulp with the hint of nuts, this place will leave you speechless with its 30 varieties of kulfis. You will find rabri kulfi, kulfi julpeps, tila kulfi, dry fruit kulfi and stuffed kulfi along with fruit kulfi at this shop. Wait, there’s more to it! Specials like kulfi chaat, roller fruit kulfi and handiya kulfi are also served by them. The place is open from 11 am to 11 pm for you. If you are commuting by metro, then drop down at Chawri Bazaar on Yellow Line as it is the nearest metro station.

Where: Sita Ram Bazaar, Hauz Qazi

Roshan Di Kulfi

This iconic place has been making delicious kulfis since 1958. Located in the heart of the oldest market of Delhi, Karol Bagh, this sweet joint is prominent for serving 5 different kinds of delightful falooda kulfis such as kulfi falooda kesar badam pista, mango falooda kulfi, pan falooda kulfi and chocolate oreo fulfi. If you are one of those health enthusiasts, then this is the right place for you as this place also serves sugar-free falooda kulfi. Roshan Di Kulfi comes under their specials and is a must-try. At a nominal price, you can enjoy a wide variety of deliciousness at this place.

Where: Roshan Di Kulfi - Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh

Kulfiano

If you want to satisfy your sweet tooth with the amazing new flavours of kulfi, then you must visit Kulfiano in Kalkaji. Right from falooda kulfis, tilla kulfis, to sorbet and exotic kulfis, they offer an extensive range of kulfi flavours to choose from. Jamun, imly, falsa, kiwi and aam panna kulfi are also available here and that too at a very affordable price. While you go there, don’t forget to gorge on their Rajasthani Matki as it tastes quite exquisite. Health enthusiasts can also visit this place as they offer sugar-free kulfis as well.

Where: L-71, Basement, Kalkaji, New Delhi

Go and treat yourself to some of the most delightful and new-fangled kulfi flavours in town. Don’t forget to tell us which one is your favourite.

