3 Places in Jaipur to enjoy stellar Dal Bati Churma

Dal Baati Churma is to Rajasthan what Chole Bhature is to Punjab. This three-in-one delight (baked baati with spicy panchmel dal and sweet crumbly churma) is renowned as much for its simplicity as it is for its delectable taste. Baati is dipped in pure ghee and served hot.

If you're visiting India's pink city, don't miss out on a dish of dal baati churma. Scroll down to learn about 3 restaurants worth visiting.

1. Rawat Mishthan Bhandar

The legendary eatery is known for its several types of kachoris, but its savoury daal baati churma platter also gets a large following. The eatery serves plain and masala bati, as well as a variety of churma flavours such as besan and gulab. The unique thali includes papad, curry, and a variety of dals. So make sure to finish your trip to Jaipur with a platter of traditional Rajasthani cuisine.

2. Choki Dhani

Chokhi Dhani is more than a restaurant; its ambiance is created to evoke the cultural heritage of Rajasthan. Different aspects of the state's rich culture are on exhibit here, but no discussion of Chokhi Dhani is complete without mention of dal baati churma. Thousands of tourists still go to this location to eat in true Rajasthani style.

3. Laxmi Mishthan Bhandar

One of the city's oldest sweet stores and eateries, this store has been serving traditional dal bati churma for decades, and it's known for the species it uses in its special variety dals. It is largely visited by customers visiting the many bazaars for shopping and is located near Johari Bazar in the old walled city district. Take a break from your frantic shopping and sightseeing to visit the place for a quick bite of authentic Rajasthani food if you have time.

So, when you're in Jaipur, eat this delectable dish at one of these restaurants.

