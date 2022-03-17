Mathura is notable for its Balgopal and Radha Rani temples. This city is known for its sweets, particularly those produced with a lot of milk, as well as for its satvik cuisine and milk products kiosks and booths. The inhabitants of this beautiful town are mostly vegetarian. Thus, the local cuisine is devoid of meats. Mathura's cuisine is supposed to be better eaten on the streets rather than in upscale fine dining restaurants.

Here are 3 places in Mathura that serve delicious sweet treats.

1. Peda of Brijwasi Mithai Wala

The sweet Peda is popular in Mathura, the birthplace of Krishna. Brijwasi Mithai Wala is a sweet shop in Mathura that sells its famous Indian sweets and beverages all over the world. Brijwasi Mithai Wala is the apex of manufacturing the legendary Mathura Pedas, a unique delicacy consisting of sugar and mawa that is rarely missed by anyone visiting Mathura.

Where: Chatta Bazar, Tilak Dwar, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

2. Thandai of Babu bhai Thandai wala

Thandai is a cold-served beverage. It necessitates a vast variety of dried fruits and nuts. Milk is the primary flavouring ingredient, and sugar is added to give it a sweet taste. The drink is well-known for its flavour, texture, and aroma in Mathura. This outlet serves this traditional drink with a mix of nuts, seeds and a few spices to relish the soothing drink.

Where: Near Dwarkadish temple Vishram ghat, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

3. Ghewar of Brijwasi sweets

If you're looking for anything other than peda and lassi, try the fresh ghewar from Brijwasi Sweets. Ghewar is produced by layering malai and dry fruit, and it will undoubtedly win you over. This is a sweet dish of Rajasthani origin. A favourite among Mathura Wasis, this iconic shop is much more than their scrumptious, desi-ghee loaded ghewar.

Where: Vrindavan Rd, Lal Darwaza, Chowk Bazar, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

These three delectable delights are a must-try while visiting Lord Krishna's homeland.

Also Read: 5 Places that serve the tastiest chaat in Lucknow