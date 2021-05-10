3 Platter recipes to make your home quarantine interesting by Chef Anees Khan

To bring some life to your boring quarantine days, Chef Anees Khan shares 3 delicious and mouth watering platter recipes with us. Read the recipes, prepare them and enjoy with your family.

The second wave of Coronavirus is not only impacting our health, but it is also breaking our mental strength. As we are again quarantining, life has become slow. But we have to increase the positivity to fight and contain the second wave. We can take small initiatives to make our quarantine interesting and fun and there is no better way to do it than preparing something delicious for your family. Good foods not only satisfy your taste buds, but they also increase your level of happiness by improving the serotonin secretion. So, Chef Anees Khan, Chef & Founder of Star Anise Café, Kandivali-West, Mumbai, shares 3 lip-smacking platter recipes to make our quarantine interesting. Check the recipes below.

Mango, Ciabatta and Spicy Potatoes

Crusty ciabatta with crème cheese, topped with a home-made mango relish and served with tangy masala potatoes.

Category: Appetizers

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

Ciabatta Bread: 1 no.

Mango Pickle: 2 tbsp.

Cream Cheese: 3 tbsp.

Olive Oil: 1 tsp.

Fresh Mint Leaves: 2-3 leaves

Red Chilli Powder: A pinch

Fresh Green Chillies: 1-2 nos.

For Spicy Potatoes:

Potatoes: 100 gms.

Oil: for frying

Salt: to taste

Corn Starch: 2 tbsp.

Red Chilli Powder: 1 tsp.

Roasted Cumin Powder: 1 tsp.

Chaat Masala: 1 tsp.

Method:

1) Wash well and cut potatoes into dice (do not peel). Pass through running cold water to wash off the excess starch.

2) Drain and boil in salted water, cool and set aside.

3) Dust some cornstarch on them and fry in medium hot oil till it becomes golden brown and crispy.

4) Dress the fried potatoes with salt, spice powders and set aside.

5) Cut the ciabatta bread into two equal halves and brush it with olive oil and toast in the oven till it gets crispy.

6) Spread the cream cheese evenly and top with mango pickle.

7) Sprinkle red chilli powder and chopped green chilies on top.

8) Garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve with spicy potatoes.

Jalapeno Rellenos

Jalapeno peppers stuffed with paneer bhurji, and served with salsa and cheese sauce.

Category: Appetizers Serves: 2 Ingredients: Fresh Jalapeno Chillies: 5 nos. Tempura Batter Mix: 1 cup Baking Powder: 1 tsp. Water: as required Oil: for frying Cajun Spice Powder: one pinch Nachos Cheese Sauce: 2 tbsp. Tomato Salsa: 2 tbsp. For the Stuffing: Paneer: 100 gms. Oil: 1 tbsp. Whole Cumin Seeds: 2 tsp. Onion: 2 nos. (medium size) Tomato: 2 nos. (medium size) Ginger-Garlic Paste: 1 tbsp. Green Chillies: 2 nos. Turmeric Powder: 1 tsp. Red Chilli Powder: 2 tsp. Salt: to taste Home-Made Garam Masala Powder: 2 tsp. Salted Butter: 10 gms. Fresh Coriander: 1 tbsp Method: 1) Grate paneer and set aside.

2) Heat oil in a frying pan, add cumin seeds and once it starts to crackle add chopped onions and sauté till it becomes light brown in colour.

3) Add chopped green chillies, ginger-garlic paste and sauté. Add turmeric powder and red chilli powder and mix well.

4) Add chopped tomatoes and mix well. Cook over low heat till the mixture starts to ooze out oil.

5) Add garam masala powder followed by grated paneer, mix till it’s incorporated uniformly with each other.

6) Add butter and season with salt, finish with fresh chopped coriander.

7) Cool it thoroughly and set aside.

8) Slit open the jalapeno peppers, de-seed and set aside.

9) Make a coating consistency batter with tempura mix, ice cold water and baking powder.

10) Stuff the peppers with paneer bhurji, coat well with tempura batter and deep fry in oil till it gets golden brown and crispy.

11) Drain off the excess oil, dust with a sprinkle of Cajun spice powder and serve hot with nachos cheese sauce and tomato salsa. Levantine Mezze Platter Hummus, muhammara, tzatziki, marinat ed olives, tomato and mint salad; served with grilled pita, cheese straws and zattar spiced lavash. Category: Appetizers Serves: 2 Ingredients: For Hummus: Boiled Chickpeas: ½ cup Tahini: 1 tbsp. Garlic: 1 tbsp. Ice: 4-5 cubes Lime Juice: 1 tbsp. Sea Salt: to taste Extra Virgin Olive Oil: 1 tbsp. Paprika Powder: one pinch Parsley Sprig: for garnish For Muhammara: Dry Red Chillies: 30 gms. Roasted Walnuts: 15 gms. Garlic: 1 tbsp. Sea Salt: to taste Lime Juice: to taste Extra Virgin Olive Oil: 1 tbsp. Toasted White Sesame Seeds: for garnish For Tzatziki: Greek Yoghurt: ½ cup English Cucumber: 1 no. Roasted Cumin Powder: 2 tsp. Garlic: 2 tsp. Dill Leaves: 1 tbsp. Salt: to taste Lime Juice: 1 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil: 1 tbsp. For Tomato and Mint Salad: Cherry Tomatoes: 6-8 nos. Mint Leaves: 4-5 leaves Extra Virgin Olive Oil: 1 tbsp. Salt: to taste Black Pepper Powder: as per taste For Marinated Olives: Pitted Black Olives: 6-8 nos. Parsley: 2-3 sprigs Extra Virgin Olive Oil: 1 tbsp. Black Pepper Powder: to taste For Grilled Pita: Pita Bread: 2 nos. Olive Oil: for basting To Serve: Zattar Spiced Lavash: 4-5 pcs. Cheese Straws: 4-5 pcs. Method:

1) For Hummus, blend boiled chickpeas, tahini, ice cubes, peeled garlic, sea salt, and lime juice to a smooth paste.

2) Pass through a sieve; portion it in a serving bowl, top with extra virgin olive oil.

3) Sprinkle with paprika powder and garnish with boiled chickpeas and parsley sprig; allow it to cool.

4) For Muhammara, boil dry red chillies, cool and set aside.

5) Blend cooked red chillies, roasted walnuts, garlic, sea salt and lime juice to a smooth paste.

6) Pass through a sieve; portion it in a serving bowl, top with extra virgin olive oil and garnish with toasted white sesame seeds and set aside to cool.

7) For Tzatziki, wash cucumber thoroughly, de-seed and grate it and set aside.

8) Whisk together Greek yoghurt, chopped garlic, grated cucumber, chopped dill leaves, roasted cumin powder, salt and lime juice; portion it in the serving bowl. Top with extra virgin olive oil and garnish with dill leaves fronds.

9) For Tomato and Mint Salad, dress cherry tomatoes with torn mint leaves, extra virgin olive oil, salt and black pepper powder. Portion it in a bowl and allow to cool.

10) For Marinated Olives, dress pitted black olives with chopped parsley, extra virgin olive oil and black pepper. Portion it in a bowl and allow to cool.

11) Brush Pita Bread with olive and grill it till it gets golden brown and crispy on both sides. Serve it warm with all the condiments mentioned above. 12) Accompany this platter with zattar spiced lavash and cheese straws. Also Read: A quick 5 step recipe to make the perfect fondant at home

