3 Pumpkin recipes that your family will love

As far as we're concerned, every season is pumpkin season. Pumpkins aren't just for Halloween decorations. Cuisines all over the world use pumpkin in a variety of ways, from Asia to the Middle East, and from Greece to France. Perhaps it's because there are so many different things you can make with this sweet and savoury squash. That's why we've rounded up these terrific savory pumpkin recipes. From breakfast to everything, these easy pumpkin recipes will make indulging in your favorite seasonal squash simple.

Scroll down to get your hands on these 3 easy pumpkin recipes.

1. Roasted pumpkin and feta muffins

These roasted pumpkin and feta muffins are sweet and salty, and they're perfect for school lunches. To begin with, preheat your oven to 180c and grease your muffin tin. Whisk together the pumpkin, ricotta, oil, milk and egg. Stir through the feta, spring onions, salt and pepper until well combined. Add the flour and mix through gently until combined. Spoon into the prepared muffin tray and bake for around 15 minutes until lightly golden. Once baked, cool in the tray for around 5 minutes before turning out onto a wire baking tray to cool completely before freezing or enjoy warm from the oven.

2. Roasted pumpkin soup

This soup is a hearty bowl of pumpkin soup infused with the flavours of honey and cream. To make this, preheat the oven to 180-200 degrees C. Cut the pumpkin in half, remove the seeds and slash it in. Drizzle some olive oil, salt and pepper and rub well on the cut side of the pumpkin. Poke the red chili and place it inside the pumpkin with thyme. Drizzle olive oil on the onion and garlic and put them with pumpkin in the oven to roast. Remove from the tray. Scoop the flesh of the pumpkin into a saucepan. Add onion, garlic and blend the mixture. Heat pan, and add honey and cream. Make the masala with finely chopped red chili, lemon zest, some lemon juice, some extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. When prepared, garnish with masala.

3. Baked pumpkin

With this fresh baked pumpkin recipe, you're in for a real treat. Its flavours complement chilli and red wine vinegar. Firstly, preheat the oven at 200 degrees and add 1 1/2 kg pumpkin to the baking dish. Flavor the pumpkin with salt and pepper. Then add garlic by making a small insertion into the pumpkin with each pod. Add some fresh thyme, coriander seeds, red wine vinegar, red chilies and chili powder. Drizzle olive oil and mix it all together. Then put the baking dish into the oven for 30 minutes and it is ready to be served.

Choose one of these interesting pumpkin (kaddu) recipes and tell us which one you liked best in the comments section below. Good eating!

