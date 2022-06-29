3 Recipes to make the perfect crispy pakoras at home

The onset of monsoon calls for spicy and steamy pakoras! Deeply fried fritters are a haven to taste buds and are relished by all. Be it monsoon or any other weather- Indians just need a petite excuse to indulge in the crispy pakoras and tangy chutney. This Indian snack is deeply fried and peppered with local spices, salt and gram flour, all of which add up to its crunch while making it an absolute delight to savour with tea, especially during the season of monsoon. Right from paneer, and vegetables to onion-there are various ways to relish this delicacy. While you must have definitely tried the most common pakoras recipe at home, here we bring you some offbeat version of this lip-smacking snack that you should definitely try at home.

Moong dal pakoras

Ingredients required

250 grams of yellow moong dal flour

200 grams gram flour

2-3 green chillies, chopped

1/2 inch ginger, chopped

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon black pepper powder

1 teaspoon coriander seed powder

Water as required

Salt as per the taste

Oil for frying

Method

Mix the moong dal flour and gram flour together.

Add the chopped green chillies, ginger, asafoetida, chilli powder, turmeric, black pepper and salt in it. Prepare a mixture by adding water.

Stir the batter for a few minutes to get a smooth consistency.

Now, heat oil in a vessel. Take a small portion of the batter or mixture into your hands and drop it slowly into the heating pan. Fry until golden brown in colour.

Serve with mint or sweet red chutney.

Lauki Pakoras

Ingredients required

250 g bottle gourd (Lauki), grated

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

½ teaspoon garam masala

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

½ teaspoon crushed and roasted cumin seeds

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon black pepper powder

Salt as per the taste

250 grams gram flour

Oil for deep frying

Water as required

Method

Take a cloth and strain out the excess water from the lauki

Now, take a bowl, add lauki, gram flour and all the dry ingredients together. Pour in water and make a smooth paste.

Stir the batter for a few minutes to get a smooth consistency.

Now, heat oil in a vessel. Take a small portion of the batter or mixture into your hands and drop it slowly into the heating pan. Fry until golden brown in colour.

Serve with mint or sweet red chutney.

Cashew pakoras

Ingredients required

250 grams of cashew nuts

300 grams besan

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

2 teaspoon green chillies, chopped

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

Salt as per the taste

½ teaspoon black pepper

Oil for deep frying

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

Water as required

Method

Take a bowl and add cashew nuts, ginger garlic paste, and all the spices. Now, add water slowly and form a smooth paste from it.

Now, heat oil in a deep vessel. Take a small portion of the batter or mixture into your hands and drop it slowly into the heating pan. Fry until golden brown in colour.

Serve with mint or sweet red chutney.

