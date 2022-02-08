3 Recipes to make when you are craving Chinese cuisine

Herbs and spices included in Chinese cuisine make each dish taste like heaven. You also can't forget about all the delicious types of sauces that make the dishes mouth-watering. They have a crazy vegetable and fruit variety added to their cuisine. Something so simple as a stir fry can have 100's of different variations. Every time you eat Chinese food it feels like a treat.

Here, we bring you 3 easy Chinese recipes to cook at home when you are craving for one.

1. Chicken Lo Mein

This is one of the most mouth-watering noodle recipes. To begin with in a bowl, season the chicken with pepper, salt and 1 tablespoon of sesame oil. Mix thoroughly and set aside. In a separate bowl, combine the chicken broth, remaining tablespoon of sesame oil, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, and corn-starch. Mix thoroughly and set aside. Heat the vegetable oil and add the chicken and cook until no longer pink inside, 3-4 minutes. Add sautéed garlic, ginger, mushrooms, onions, carrots, and sugar snap peas to the pan. Add the cooked egg noodles and reserved sauce. Cook for 3 minutes and serve garnished with scallions.

2. Stir fried tofu with rice

To make a vegetarian recipe enhanced with flavours, firstly, drizzle refined oil in a preheated pan and add chopped mariner and stir well. Then add ginger, garlic, shallots and salt and pepper. Add red chilli paste, soya sauce, honey, some coriander leaves and mix it all together. For the fried rice, drizzle olive oil in a preheated pan and add carrots, spring onions, ginger and salt and pepper. Add fresh red chili, lemon juice and soya sauce and stir all together. Add some chopped coriander leaves. Cook it away for 5-7 minutes and serve it on a platter.

3. Chicken with pineapple

An easy weeknight dinner, this quick chicken stir-fry with pineapple is as delicious as it is color. Firstly, flatten the chicken and place flour in a large shallow dish; add chicken to it and turn to coat. In a large skillet, brown chicken over medium heat in oil until juices run clear, 3-5 minutes on each side. Remove and keep warm. Drain pineapple, reserving 1/4 cup juice. In a small bowl, combine corn-starch and reserved juice until smooth. Gradually add to the skillet. Stir in the honey, teriyaki sauce and pepper. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened, about 30 seconds. Add pineapple and chicken; heat through. Serve with rice.

So, what are you holding out for? Put on your chef's hat and prepare these delicious Chinese dishes to impress your family, guests, and even your stomach!



