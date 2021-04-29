3 Scrumptious dishes that you can make from jaggery

Jaggery is packed with essential nutrients and is often used instead of sugar. Check out these delectable dishes that you can make from jaggery at home to satiate your hunger pangs.

Jaggery is a well-known and healthy replacement for sugar. It is a concentrated product of cane juice and is prepared without the separation of molasses and crystals. It usually is golden brown in colour. It is used in a variety of desserts and has a strong flavour similar to that of caramel.

It has a hard and sticky texture and it becomes gooey as you slice it. It comes in blocks of all shapes and sizes and is packed with important nutrients. Check out 3 delicious dishes that you can easily make at home from this delectable ingredient.

Jaggery Malpua

Mix ½ cup of grated jaggery with 1 cup of warm water. Add a pinch of saffron and 2 crushed cardamoms in a bowl. Add this mixture to 1 cup of wheat flour. Mix well. Let this batter sit for an hour or two. Heat some ghee in a pan and pour 3 tbsp of this mixture for each malpua. Cook evenly from both sides and serve hot.

Jaggery Halwa

Add 1 cup of soaked semolina to a pan and dry roast it. To this, add 100 grams of jaggery soaked in 2 cups of water, a pinch of cardamom powder, saffron, 50 grams of chopped almonds, 50 grams of chopped pistachios and 3 tbsp of sugar. Mix well and cook till you achieve the desired consistency. Serve hot.

Spiced Jaggery

Crush 1 tsp peppercorn, 10-12 almonds, 5 cardamom pods and 1 tbsp coriander seeds using a mortar and pestle or the back of a spoon. Heat 2 tbsp of ghee in a pan and add 500 grams of crushed jaggery. Now add ½ tsp ginger powder, 1 tbsp onion seeds, 1 tbsp fennel seeds and 1 tbsp desiccated coconut. Mix well and remove from heat. Transfer this mixture onto a greased tray and refrigerate.

