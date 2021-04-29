3 Scrumptious dishes that you can make from jaggery
Jaggery is a well-known and healthy replacement for sugar. It is a concentrated product of cane juice and is prepared without the separation of molasses and crystals. It usually is golden brown in colour. It is used in a variety of desserts and has a strong flavour similar to that of caramel.
It has a hard and sticky texture and it becomes gooey as you slice it. It comes in blocks of all shapes and sizes and is packed with important nutrients. Check out 3 delicious dishes that you can easily make at home from this delectable ingredient.
Jaggery Malpua
Mix ½ cup of grated jaggery with 1 cup of warm water. Add a pinch of saffron and 2 crushed cardamoms in a bowl. Add this mixture to 1 cup of wheat flour. Mix well. Let this batter sit for an hour or two. Heat some ghee in a pan and pour 3 tbsp of this mixture for each malpua. Cook evenly from both sides and serve hot.
Jaggery Halwa
Add 1 cup of soaked semolina to a pan and dry roast it. To this, add 100 grams of jaggery soaked in 2 cups of water, a pinch of cardamom powder, saffron, 50 grams of chopped almonds, 50 grams of chopped pistachios and 3 tbsp of sugar. Mix well and cook till you achieve the desired consistency. Serve hot.
Spiced Jaggery
Crush 1 tsp peppercorn, 10-12 almonds, 5 cardamom pods and 1 tbsp coriander seeds using a mortar and pestle or the back of a spoon. Heat 2 tbsp of ghee in a pan and add 500 grams of crushed jaggery. Now add ½ tsp ginger powder, 1 tbsp onion seeds, 1 tbsp fennel seeds and 1 tbsp desiccated coconut. Mix well and remove from heat. Transfer this mixture onto a greased tray and refrigerate.
