3 Scrumptious dishes that you can make from oats
Oats are a species of cereal grain that is grown for their seed. Oats are one of the most nutritious whole-grain foods. They are rich in fiber, iron, magnesium, zinc, manganese and many more such important nutrients. They help in lowering cholesterol and are gluten-free and vegan-friendly.
They have a mushy texture and are hearty and satisfying in taste. They are rich in antioxidants and are great for those trying to watch their weight. Check out these delicious dishes that you can make at home from this superfood.
Oat Pancakes
Combine 1 cup of refined flour, ½ cup of oats, 2 tbsp baking powder and ¼ tsp salt in a bowl. In another bowl, mix 1 cup of milk, 1 egg and 1 tbsp oil. Stir in the flour mixture and mix well. Heat skillet on medium heat. Pour 3 tbsp of batter for each pancake onto the skillet and cook for a minute on two. Cook from both sides and serve.
Oat Biscuits
Mix 1 cup of all-purpose flour, 1 ½ tsp baking powder and ¼ tsp salt in a bowl. To this, add 75 grams of sugar and 75 grams of porridge oats. In a pan, melt 4 tbsp butter and mix it with 1 tbsp golden syrup and 2 tbsp milk. Add this to the flour mixture and mix well. Scoop this mixture onto a greased baking tray to make small balls. Bake for 15 minutes at 180 degree celsius.
Spicy Oatmeal
Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a pot and add 1 tsp chopped garlic, 1 cup of finely chopped onions, 1 cup of peeled and chopped carrots and 1 cup of frozen peas. Saute for a minute and then add ½ tsp turmeric powder, 1 tbsp red chilli powder, a pinch of salt and ½ tsp garam masala. Mix well. Add 5 cups of water and 2 cups of oats into the pot. Cook for 4-5 minutes. Serve hot.
