3 Scrumptious dishes that you can make from oats

Oats are rich in antioxidants, gluten-free and nutritious. They are easy to cook and are easily available. Here are 3 delectable dishes that you can make from super healthy and hearty oats.

Oats are a species of cereal grain that is grown for their seed. Oats are one of the most nutritious whole-grain foods. They are rich in fiber, iron, magnesium, zinc, manganese and many more such important nutrients. They help in lowering cholesterol and are gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

They have a mushy texture and are hearty and satisfying in taste. They are rich in antioxidants and are great for those trying to watch their weight. Check out these delicious dishes that you can make at home from this superfood.

Oat Pancakes

Combine 1 cup of refined flour, ½ cup of oats, 2 tbsp baking powder and ¼ tsp salt in a bowl. In another bowl, mix 1 cup of milk, 1 egg and 1 tbsp oil. Stir in the flour mixture and mix well. Heat skillet on medium heat. Pour 3 tbsp of batter for each pancake onto the skillet and cook for a minute on two. Cook from both sides and serve.

Oat Biscuits

Mix 1 cup of all-purpose flour, 1 ½ tsp baking powder and ¼ tsp salt in a bowl. To this, add 75 grams of sugar and 75 grams of porridge oats. In a pan, melt 4 tbsp butter and mix it with 1 tbsp golden syrup and 2 tbsp milk. Add this to the flour mixture and mix well. Scoop this mixture onto a greased baking tray to make small balls. Bake for 15 minutes at 180 degree celsius.

Spicy Oatmeal

Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a pot and add 1 tsp chopped garlic, 1 cup of finely chopped onions, 1 cup of peeled and chopped carrots and 1 cup of frozen peas. Saute for a minute and then add ½ tsp turmeric powder, 1 tbsp red chilli powder, a pinch of salt and ½ tsp garam masala. Mix well. Add 5 cups of water and 2 cups of oats into the pot. Cook for 4-5 minutes. Serve hot.

Oats Can oats aid weight loss? since oats are low in calories and makes you feel full for a longer period of time, they help in weight loss. Can oats be consumed everyday? Oats are rich in fiber which is great for digestive health. Consuming oats every morning is not harmful as they are low in fats and aid the digestive system. What is the best time to eat oats? Oatmeal consumed in the morning also helps promote regular bowel movements and prevents constipation.

Credits :Pexels

